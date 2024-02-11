Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

A statement posted by Letoo on social media noted that one year after the inaugural Men’s Conference that went down at Carnivore, the organization has been registered as is required by law.

"One year since we held our inaugural conference in Carnivore, the men's conference group has made a milestone and is now fully registered as required by our laws and the constitution," Letoo explained.

Letoo noted that women should adequately prepare men for this year’s edition by packing their bags before they embark on a trip to different counties to take care of initiative launched by the organization to address road accidents.

"I'm directing all women to pack their husbands' bags in full because we will be designating a lot of members to move out of their destinations and counties to cross border counties to take care of this initiative, so the earliest you should be expecting your boyfriend, your brother, your father back home is on Sunday evening," he stated.

Life-saving initiative

The theme of the year is championing the well-being of the boy child and will be focusing on road safety for boda boda riders.

The initiative seeks to provide reflector jackets to boda boda riders, majority of whom are men and as such of interest to Men’s Conference according to Letoo.

He added that with the packed schedule, the earliest any man taking part in the initiative is expected to return home is on Sunday evening.

