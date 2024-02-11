The sports category has moved to a new website.

Stephen Letoo’s update on Men’s Conference & initiative to save lives

Charles Ouma

Stephen Letoo is the chairman of the Men's Conference Initiative

File image of Stephen Letoo during his homecoming party in Narok County
Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo has provided an update on Men’s Conference, accompanying the same with a guideline to women whose husbands, brothers and sons are expected to take part.

A statement posted by Letoo on social media noted that one year after the inaugural Men’s Conference that went down at Carnivore, the organization has been registered as is required by law.

"One year since we held our inaugural conference in Carnivore, the men's conference group has made a milestone and is now fully registered as required by our laws and the constitution," Letoo explained.

Stephen Letoo flanked by guests and friends at a past event
Letoo noted that women should adequately prepare men for this year’s edition by packing their bags before they embark on a trip to different counties to take care of initiative launched by the organization to address road accidents.

"I'm directing all women to pack their husbands' bags in full because we will be designating a lot of members to move out of their destinations and counties to cross border counties to take care of this initiative, so the earliest you should be expecting your boyfriend, your brother, your father back home is on Sunday evening," he stated.

Life-saving initiative

The theme of the year is championing the well-being of the boy child and will be focusing on road safety for boda boda riders.

READ: One of my pillars is gone - Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo mourns close friend

The initiative seeks to provide reflector jackets to boda boda riders, majority of whom are men and as such of interest to Men’s Conference according to Letoo.

He added that with the packed schedule, the earliest any man taking part in the initiative is expected to return home is on Sunday evening.

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo
"Failure for them to show up on Sunday evening in their respective homes, you are hereby requested to contact our offices for the Mens Conference that is at St Georges House first floor room no. 104 along Parliament Road so that we take it upon ourselves to trace them for you," he added.

