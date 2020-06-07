Singer Tanasha Donna has finally revealed the main reason as to why Diamond Platnumz didn’t show up at her EP launch that went down on Januray 31, 2020 at the Sarit Centre Expo, Nairrobi.

In an interview with NBS, Ms Donna disclosed that Platnumz failed to show up last minute because he had not been paid to grace the occasion.

It was more of business related

“It’s was a lot to do with when business and love meet, it was an issue with the management in terms of payment, and a whole lot of things behind it. It was more business related as to why he decided not to show up last minute. (I was supposed to pay him to show up at the EP Launch).”

Tanasha Donna

“I was already doing everything on my own, with my team, I have a small but hard working team. We did every single thing on own on, from our pocket so we really struggled, it was a hustle. We flew everyone in from our own connections and pockets and then last minute things went a bit south, as you know Diamond himself is not a cheap artiste, he is quite expensive. So it was a whole back n forth with the management and a whole lot of stuff, and I don’t blame them it’s their business I respect their business at the end of the day, so I’m not putting the blame on anybody, none of them,” said Tanasha Donna.

Emergency

On the material day, Chibu Dangote informed his followers that he was flying back to Tanzania, following an emergency that required his attention, but as per Ms Donna’s explanation it was all a lie.

Tanasha Donna reveals why Diamond snubbed her EP launch

“Kutokana na tatizo la ghafla lilotokea nyumbani, imenibidi niruke Dar es Salaam Maramoja kwajili ya kulisolve....hivyo naweza fika nimechelewa, au pengine kutofanikiwa kuhudhuria ghafla ya Uzinduzi maalum ya EP ya Mpenzi wangu Mjini Nairobi Usiku wa leo...Niwakumbushe tu kuwa Event hio itakuwa inaruka live kupitia @wasafitv ...Mlio majumbani msikose kutazama.” wrote Diamond.

The EP Launch was attended by the likes of; Nameless, Khaligraph Jones, Wahu, Bahati, Romy Jons, Jacqueline Wolper, Shaffie Weru, Kevin Obia, Juma777, Eric Omondi, Antonio the MC, Weezdom, Simon Kabu, Sarah Kabu, H_art the Band, Quadrah Nizar, Shaq the Yungkin, Barak Jaccuzi, Olive Karmen, Sean Andrew, Nviiri the Storyteller, Diana Marua, Nadia Mukami, Phoina just but to mention a few.