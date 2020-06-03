Singer and ex-NRG Radio presenter Tanasha Donna Oketch has said that she did not there are men who can support a woman without expecting anything in return.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one said that back then she didn’t think it would be possible, without trying anything with her.

She went on to KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi as one of the people that have shown her genuine support without any publicity stunts.

Tanasha Donna shares a meal with Jamal Gaddafi and other team members

“Back in the days, I didn’t think that there are genuine men who can support a woman like this, without expecting anything in return... Not trying anything with me as a woman, no publicity stunts, just genuine support. Thank you @africancastro @jamalgaddafiofficial ❤️🙏🏽❤️,” said Ms Donna.

Jamal Gaddafi

Her words came shortly after she explained details of the cordial relationship she enjoys with Gaddafi.

According to Mama Naseeb Juniour, is part of the team she has put up together responsible in the running of various projects under her umbrella.

Singer Tanasha Dona with Jamal Gaddafi

She added that the TV Presenter is like a brother to her and she respects him very much.

“Jamal is in my team, I have a very small team and we are all very hard working. Jamal is also helping manage a few of my things. We are just one team with one dream. Jamal is my brother, I know his sister and he has a very beautiful wife and a beautiful child has well, and I respect them fully. Jamal is just my brother, he is my family na hata mwenyewe aliulizwa hilo swali and he made it clear that we are just a team and we are very professional but always watu watatafuta something to say, out of anything,” explained Tanasha Donna.