Singer Tanasha Donna Oketch has been angered by a statement made by her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz on women empowerment while drumming support for his new signee Zuchu.

Over the weekend, WCB President put up a post, thanking his fans for their overwhelming support to his new signee, stating that when women are empowered they can achieve the impossible and be able to compete with others in the industry.

“Thank you for Helping @officialzuchu to set the Record of being the first New African artist to reach 100K Youtube Channel Subscribers within 7 Days...this is more than Love and it proves that Women they can if they are Empowered...on behalf of her I would like to thank you all for the Love and Major Support....please SREAM / DOWNLOAD & SHARE Her EP #IAMZuchu Available on all Digital Platforms now🙏🏼 (Ninayo furaha kuwajuza kuwa binti yenu @officialzuchu ameweka Rekodi ya kuwa msanii wa kwanza Africa, kupata Subscribers zaidi ya Laki moja kwenye Youtube Channel yake ndani ya Siku saba toka Kutambulishwa.....Hili ni jambo nzito na kwakweli nawapongeza na Kuwashukuru sana, kwasababu Bila nyinyi isingewezekana.... 🙏🏼)” wrote Diamobd Platnumz.

How Zuchu’s EP Launch ‘I am Zuchu’ went down (Photos/Videos)

Pretender

However, the post did not sink in well with his baby mama Tanasha Donna who labelled him as a waste-man and a pretender.

"It makes me sick to see waste men preaching women empowerment. Fake always gets exposed eventually. Like fake bags, fake jewelry, it will last a couple of days, maybe weeks or months but eventually, everyone can see it is fake," she wrote.

Tanasha Donna angered by Diamond’s statement on empowering women

Breakup

Just the other day, Ms Donna disclosed that her partner lost interest in the relationship prompting her to walk away, as she was the only one trying to fight for the relationship and make things work.

“At some point I got a bit lost, because now a child is involved and now, I’m thinking about my son not just me, I don’t want my son to grow up without a father. I’m really trying to fight for this relationship, but I can’t be the only one fighting, so I had to think of what’s best for me and my son too. Towards the end things were getting rocky, for about 6 months but we were still trying to see how we can make it work and then it got to a point where you see the other person has just lost interest” said Ms Donna.