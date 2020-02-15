Let us always remember to love each other – Tanasha Donna to Diamond

La vie singer Tanasha Donna took to Instagram to thank her boyfriend Diamond Platnumz for a special valentine’s night and told him that they should always remember to love each other every single day and not just on Valentine's day.

“Thank you mi amor for a special night & a Happy Valentines Day to you all. Let us always remember to love each other every other day, & not just today. ❤️🙏🏽❤️ #lovewins” read Tanasha’s post.

From a series of Insta stories seen by pulse live, the mother of one was treated to a special night of Valentines somewhere in Naivasha where they enjoyed candle light dinner. Ms Tanasha also received flowers and a cake that was written 'Happy Valentine my love'.

The post assured fans that all was okay between the two amid break up rumors. This comes a few days after the mother of one dismissed the allegations after Diamond missed her EP launch in Nairobi.

Speaking on Wilkings Podcast Tanasha revealed that they were okay. She stated that Diamond missed her EP launch because he had a personal matter to attend to, but did not reveal what it was.

Ms Donna disclosed that Diamond wouldn’t have come all the way to Nairobi if he had no intention of attending her her EP launch which went down in Sarit Centre Expo about a week ago.

"Well first of all it’s a little bit of a personal emergency that I don’t wanna discuss here. But this is what I do when I tell people, he would not waste his time to coming to Nairobi if his intent was not to attend the event. Clearly something happened, clearly something that was urgent that caused him to leave otherwise he wouldn’t have come all the way in the first place with his whole team, his entourage. Its just a waste of money, a waste of time. So clearly something did happen. It’s a little bit personal but everything is fine between us and we are about to release our music video next week “ Said Tanasha.

