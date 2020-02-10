Media personality Cum singer Tanasha Donna has come out to address break up rumors after her Boyfriend Diamond Platnumz snubbed her EP launch in Nairobi.

Speaking on Wilkings Podcast Tanasha revealed that they were okay. She stated that Diamond missed her EP launch because he had a personal matter to attend to, but did not reveal what it was.

Ms Donna disclosed that Diamond wouldn’t have come all the way to Nairobi if he had no intention of attending her her EP launch which went down in Sarit Centre Expo about a week ago.

Everything is fine between us – Tanasha Donna after Diamond snubbed her EP Launch

“Well first of all it’s a little bit of a personal emergency that I don’t wanna discuss here. But this is what I do when I tell people, he would not waste his time to coming to Nairobi if his intent was not to attend the event. Clearly something happened, clearly something that was urgent that caused him to leave otherwise he wouldn’t have come all the way in the first place with his whole team, his entourage. Its just a waste of money, a waste of time. So clearly something did happen. It’s a little bit personal but everything is fine between us and we are about to release our music video next week “ Said Tanasha.

I'm not going to change who I am

The la Vie singer further stated that people had a lot of expectations from her as Diamond's girlfriend. She revealed that people expected her to be a housewife, dress, walk and talk in a certain way, something she wouldn't conform to since she cannot change her life to please people.

“There are so many expectations “People will expect me to be a housewife. I was not born to be a housewife. He does not even want that either. He appreciates a woman who works hard and get her own. They have this expectation that my whole life should be out there in the public I will put my creative life in the public. I’m not gonna put my personal life in the public. That’s always gonna be me. They also expect me to walk, talk and dress a certain way. But imma dress however the hell I feel like dressing. And talk the way I feel like talking and express myself because I’m not going to change who I am to please other people. If you cannot accept me for who I am, that’s a you problem thats is not a me problem” added the former Radio Presenter.

I have a thick skin

The mother of one disclosed that she had a thick skin because anyone in the music needed to have one. She added that it was important because people always have a lot of negative things to say about artistes.

“Any person who wants to make it in the music industry needs to have a thick skin there is no one person who has made it successfully in the music industry and has soft skin. You have to have thick skin, I’m sure Khaligraph has a thick skin, I’m sure Akothee has thick skin, I’m sure Diamond has a whole lot of thick skin. a lot of stuff is being said about him but he’s still at the top. All artistes out there Burna Boy, Wiz Kid If you want to make it you need to have thick skin because everybody is going to talk about you and not everybody is going to have something positive to say about you “ said Tanasha.

“Expect a big year. Expect a whole lot of music. Expect a lot of surprises in terms of collaborations and things I’m about to do. Expect a lot of events because I’m kinda getting into that” concluded Tanasha.