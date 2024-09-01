Zabron Singers release new song to honour departed colleague Marco Joseph

The song dubbed ‘Inauma Sana’ is a reflection of their collective pain at losing Marco, a pain that continues to be felt across the gospel world.

The video of the song features the choir members dressed in black to symbolize their mourning of their departed colleague who passed on while undergoing treatment for a heart condition at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaning on their Christian faith, the group grieves the death of Marco, turning to God with questions and prayers.

“This has made me cry a lot, this has hurt me deeply, this time I am really hurting, my God help me. Why have you left me like this, in this I am deeply hurt, I confess I really need you, my God help me…” Goes part of the song.

The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment Pulse Live Kenya

The group further acknowledges that Marco’s death was God’s will which they accept despite the pain.

Great plans with Marco Joseph cut short by death

ADVERTISEMENT

They also mention great plans that they had together before the cruel hand of death struck.

“If you had asked me, I wouldn’t have agreed to let my dear one go, my beloved friend to go, God, no, it’s not okay with me. The plans we had made have come to an end, for you it’s okay, but I’m left alone, what will I do, I’m left alone, God, no, it’s not okay with me…” part of the song’s introductory verses sing.

Known for their soulful and youthful energy, Zabron Singers are a household name in Swahili gospel music with a number of hit songs to their name.

'Mkono wa Bwana', 'Sweetie Sweetie', was the group’s big break that saw them expand their reach.

Zabrong Singers' popular songs

ADVERTISEMENT

'Mkono wa Bwana' is perhaps the group’s most popular release.

Zabron Singers Family Pulse Live Kenya

It includes popular tracks such as Sweetie Sweetie, Nakutuma Wimbo, Imenigharimu, Nawapenda, Nitaweza, Sikiachi Tena, and Sio Bure. Other well-received songs include Hujanitenga, Lushiku, Nitasubiri, and Mpiga Kinanda.