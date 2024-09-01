The sports category has moved to a new website.



Zabron Singers release new song to honour departed colleague Marco Joseph

Charles Ouma

The song dubbed ‘Inauma Sana’ is a reflection of their collective pain at losing Marco, a pain that continues to be felt across the gospel world.

Zabron Singers [Courtesy]

Acclaimed gospel music group Zabron Singers has released a new song to honour their departed member Marco Joseph who passed on a few weeks ago while undergoing treatment.

The song dubbed ‘Inauma Sana’ is a reflection of their collective pain at losing Marco, a pain that continues to be felt across the gospel world.

The video of the song features the choir members dressed in black to symbolize their mourning of their departed colleague who passed on while undergoing treatment for a heart condition at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania.

Leaning on their Christian faith, the group grieves the death of Marco, turning to God with questions and prayers.

“This has made me cry a lot, this has hurt me deeply, this time I am really hurting, my God help me. Why have you left me like this, in this I am deeply hurt, I confess I really need you, my God help me…” Goes part of the song.

The group further acknowledges that Marco’s death was God’s will which they accept despite the pain.

They also mention great plans that they had together before the cruel hand of death struck.

“If you had asked me, I wouldn’t have agreed to let my dear one go, my beloved friend to go, God, no, it’s not okay with me. The plans we had made have come to an end, for you it’s okay, but I’m left alone, what will I do, I’m left alone, God, no, it’s not okay with me…” part of the song’s introductory verses sing.

Known for their soulful and youthful energy, Zabron Singers are a household name in Swahili gospel music with a number of hit songs to their name.

'Mkono wa Bwana', 'Sweetie Sweetie', was the group’s big break that saw them expand their reach.

'Mkono wa Bwana' is perhaps the group’s most popular release.

It includes popular tracks such as Sweetie Sweetie, Nakutuma Wimbo, Imenigharimu, Nawapenda, Nitaweza, Sikiachi Tena, and Sio Bure. Other well-received songs include Hujanitenga, Lushiku, Nitasubiri, and Mpiga Kinanda.

Last year, the group expanded their reach with yet another impactful collaboration, teaming up with Kenyan Gospel legend Evelyn Wanjiru to deliver a Kikuyu rendition of Mkono wa Bwana.

