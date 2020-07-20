Terence Creative’s wife responds to claims that she is the reason he does not have access to his kids

Comedian Terence Creative’s wife Milly Chebby has responded to the question of whether she is the reason her husband does not have access to his kids with the ex-wife Eunice Waneta.

Speaking during a question and answer session with her followers via Instagram, the mother of one was asked how she handles the fact that her hubby has to co-parent with another woman.

The fan went ahead to ask if their issues also get to affect her sometimes, to which she responded to saying that Terence still has no access to his children.

Milly Chebby then mentioned that the day co-parenting begins, she will gracefully respond to the question raised by the fan.

“How do you handle being in a family where your husband has to co-parent?” asked the fan.

Ms. Chebby responded; “@terencecreative still can never get access to his kids, ile siku tutaanza co-parenting we will talk about it for now we pray he gets access.”

Milly Chebby’s response prompted another fan to ask if she is the reason Terence is not allowed to see his kids by the ex-wife, to which she responded saying that she doesn’t know.

She added that the reason could be more inclined to moving on.

“Do you feel like you are the reason Terence is not given access to his kids by the first wife,” asked the fan.

“Haki sijui it’s more of moving on,” responded Chebby.

Terence’s Ex-wife

This comes a few months after Terence Creative’s ex-wife Eunice Waneta emerged with damning allegations, accusing the comedian of being violent in their previous relationship.

Waneta claimed that Terence physically abused her, after sharing a photo remembering how the ordeal happened some years back.

In their conversation, Waneta expressed displeasure in Terence Creative’s act of celebrating her on Mother’s day, when he knew that they’re not in good terms and she doesn't want anything to do with him.

