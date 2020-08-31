To all men; if you are threatened by me it's because you have failed – Betty Bayo

Singer Betty Bayo has said that men feel she is a threat to their marriages and that is the reason not many of them would want her to be friends with their wives.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of three said that all men feel threatened by her because they have failed to be real men, and they should stop blaming her.

Ms Bayo narrated how she once met a couple at a car wash and the man stopped his wife from talking to her.

She added that no happy woman would leave a happy marriage because Betty Bayo said what she said about marriage.

The Gospel singer mentioned that she is only a threat to abusive and God forsaken marriages, which she is too loud to keep quiet about.

“Yesterday I met this couple at the carwash and the hubby was protecting his wife from talking to me, is it true that I am a threat to marriages? I know no married man would want their wife to be my friend especially when the man has failed to be a real man, to all men if your threatened by me it's because you have failed stop blaming me, no happy woman would leave a happy marriage coz BETTY BAYO said this or that, am only a threat to abusive bloodsucking God forsaken union, and am too loud to be silence and am not afraid of insult am immune,” said Betty Bayo.

Warns men

Her words come a few days after she warned that she will expose men sliding into her DM, because she no longer keeps secrets.

Bayo said she would expose them because the last time she tried keeping a secret, things didn't work out as planned.

