Gospel singer Betty Bayo has sent out a warning to men sliding into her DM, stating that she will expose them because she no longer keeps secrets.

The mother of two who threatened to expose them said that this is because the last time she tried keeping a secret, things didn't work out as planned.

She noted that anyone planning to date her should be ready to be in the relationship with a movement that includes her fans.

I am petty, the last time I kept a secret it didn’t work – Betty Bayo warns men sliding into her DM

Ms Bayo went ahead to say that if any of the men in her DM is divorced, they should be ready to present their divorce papers.

“To any man in boxing me please note that I don't keep secret nowadaiz I am petty the last time I kept a secret it dint work.., if your dating me be ready to date me together with my fans, my fans are my spies, you’re not dating me alone your dating a movement, and if your divorced ukuje umeuma divorce papers na mdomo,” reads part of her post.

The Siyabonga singer further stated that no one likes divorce and one thing divorced people don’t say is that before they decide to walk out of their marriages, they get to a point where they have to choose between divorce papers or death.

She also prayed that her married fans don’t get to the point where they have to leave their marriages because divorce is not for the weak.

“na kwa wale watu wa God hates divorce please tag a lot other thing God hates, who loves Divorce anyway, the secret of many people who are divorced that they don't tell is that they reached a point in life where they only had two option. Divorce paper or eulogy… ata kama ni wewe ungechangua ngani?.. I pray to every happy married fans in this page they will never reached the point of divorce

#englishcocktail #God speed #thispage is not for the weak #follow me at your own risk #exposing inbox chat and audios,” said Betty Bayo.