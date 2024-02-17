Tony Kwalanda reveals reason for breakup with Joyce Maina 3 years later

Lifting the lid on their relationship, Kwalanda who recently joined TV47 admitted that despite loving Joyce who was then also a colleague at Switch TV, he seriously reconsidered the relationship owing to a number of issues that eventually saw them part ways.

"Joyce Maina, msichana roho yangu ilimpenda sana, unajua tulikutana in a very funny way, lakini ilifika wakati roho ikaniambia mpende tu so nikaamu nikafungua roho so tukadate hadi ilifika kiwango nakumbuka tulienda kutafta nyumba amabapo tutaishi kama mtu na mke wake, wazazi wake pia tulikua tumekutana walikua wanajua tuko wawili.” Kwalanda recounted during an interview with Radio 47.

During the interview, the journalist noted that a disagreement on how their future children would be named opened up his eyes to reevaluate the relationship and was among the reasons for their split.

He revealed that Joyce maintained that as the child bearer, she should be the one to name their children, a position which he vehemently opposed.

Kwalanda based his stand on his culture, explaining that naming a child was a man's duty as per their culture and traditions.

"Lakini kuna vitu, maybe I was childish or not lakini huyo ni mimi, kuna vitu kadhaa ambavyo sisi kama mila zetu za kinyumbani zinatilia mkazo sana, lakini hao kina Joyce maybe hawakua wanatilia mkazo. Kuna siku nilikuwa nimeketi kwa gari tulikua basement parking tukaulizana maswali. Joyce akasema mtoto wangu wa kwanza mimi nataka nimwite hivi, wa pili, wa tatu…nikamskiza tu, nikamwambie unajua sisi kwa ki mila yetu wakabras kule Malaba, sisi wanaume ndio tunaname watoto, Joyce akasema mimi ndio carrier, yaani unanidunga mimba alafu useme wewe ndio utamname, ntamwita jina langu upende usipende.

This heated discussion saw Kwalanda come to the realization that there could be potential trouble and disagreement in the future and made him rethink the relationship.

“Nilimuelewa kwa sababu ya kule ametoka, nikajua hapa tutakua na shida. It was one of the main reasons, nliona kama jina pekee yake italeta shida there could be another reason," he added.

Tony Kwalanda's reaction after Joyce Maina went public with their breakup

Shortly after this, the union fell apart with Joyce taking to social media to confirm their breakup.

In response to Joyce’s confirmation of their breakup, Kwalanda appreciated the actress for the time they shared, noting that her love was genuine.

“@JoyceMaina your love is genuine, why lie”

"You changed my life for the better, Thank you @JoyceMaina"