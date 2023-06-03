Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations

Baha made the revelation on social media, asking interested buyers to reach out.

The content creator has a huge following on social media with more than 760k followers on Instagram.

He announced the same just hours after a lady identified as Nurse Judy alleged that he is struggling financially and has resorted to scamming people to foot his bills.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nurse Judy told Tea Master Edgar Obare that Baha reached out to her requesting for financial assistance and prompted her to confirm the same with his wife, Georgina.

She added that Georgina stated that she is the one who has been footing the bills.

"The wife akaniambia ye hajawahi sikia kitu kama hiyo, ye ndio analipanga bills, everything is ok, na hii pesa Baha anaomba ni yake ya betting na amekuwa na hiyo shida."

" So that's what she told me, akaniambia if he asked you for money it was not money to help us and the family, it was money to help himself." Nurse Judy claimed.

Shortly after the allegations, Baha put up a post alluding to not being okay writing:

"I'm not okay, I'm working on it."

Pulse Live Kenya

The former Machachari actor who shares a birthdate with his daughter recently celebrated his birthday by penning a heartwarming message to himself and his daughter.

