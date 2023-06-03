The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations

Charles Ouma

Tyler Mbaya also put up a post that read: "I'm not okay, I'm working on it."

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha
Tyler Mbaya aka Baha

Tyler Mbaya, popularly known as Baha has put up his Instagram page and TikTok account on sale.

Recommended articles

Baha made the revelation on social media, asking interested buyers to reach out.

The content creator has a huge following on social media with more than 760k followers on Instagram.

He announced the same just hours after a lady identified as Nurse Judy alleged that he is struggling financially and has resorted to scamming people to foot his bills.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations
Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations Pulse Live Kenya

Nurse Judy told Tea Master Edgar Obare that Baha reached out to her requesting for financial assistance and prompted her to confirm the same with his wife, Georgina.

READ: Tyler Mbaya aka Baha over the moon as he celebrates birthday with daughter Astra

She added that Georgina stated that she is the one who has been footing the bills.

"The wife akaniambia ye hajawahi sikia kitu kama hiyo, ye ndio analipanga bills, everything is ok, na hii pesa Baha anaomba ni yake ya betting na amekuwa na hiyo shida."

ADVERTISEMENT

" So that's what she told me, akaniambia if he asked you for money it was not money to help us and the family, it was money to help himself." Nurse Judy claimed.

Shortly after the allegations, Baha put up a post alluding to not being okay writing:

"I'm not okay, I'm working on it."

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations
Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations Pulse Live Kenya

The former Machachari actor who shares a birthdate with his daughter recently celebrated his birthday by penning a heartwarming message to himself and his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wagwan #tylergang🇰🇪Mandem ain't a fan of long caps but Leo I just can't help it🤩 So Damn Grateful🥹 to celebrate my Jordan Year with My Twin as she clocks her Big 1😍🥳 It's so exciting yet surprising how we're here already🤯 Feel like there's been a timeline breach😅" Baha wrote as he turned 23.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Betty Kyallo explains why she was made to wear oversized clothes at KTN

Betty Kyallo explains why she was made to wear oversized clothes at KTN

Purity Mwambia clarifies her relationship with Citizen TV

Purity Mwambia clarifies her relationship with Citizen TV

Controversial video featuring Maasai garners over 111M views in 24 hours

Controversial video featuring Maasai garners over 111M views in 24 hours

Ciru Muriuki talks about losing BBC job, Ndovu Kuu's new lucrative deal & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ciru Muriuki talks about losing BBC job, Ndovu Kuu's new lucrative deal & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Police arrest DJ Brownskin over wife's death, claim he evaded them after viral video

Police arrest DJ Brownskin over wife's death, claim he evaded them after viral video

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha puts Instagram page on sale amid scamming allegations

KTN anchor who started as an intern quits after nearly six years

KTN anchor who started as an intern quits after nearly six years

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Colonel Mustafa

Netizens divided after video of Mustafa asking for Sh1.5M goes viral