After a week that has been full of Updates on the ongoing Corona Virus Pandemic, #UhondoMtaani is here once again to usher you into a beautiful and relaxed weekend, with the top trending of entertainment stories. Here we serve you with the juice you might have missed, trying to catch up with what CS Mutahi Kagwe had to say about the deadly virus.

So, here are the stories

Asha Mwilu quits Citizen TV

Citizen TV Special Projects Editor Asha Mwilu has called it quits from the Royal Media Services (RMS) owned Citizen TV.

In an announcement she made through official Twitter account, Ms. Mwilu said she was leaving to launch her own start-up company.

She went on to note that during her time at Citizen, she has worked under the guidance of bright minds like Linus Kaikai, Joe Ageyo, Pamela Asigi and Jamila Mohamed.

“Some personal news: I'm leaving @citizentvkenya to launch my start-up. I've worked under the guidance of the brilliant @jageyo @LinusKaikai @pamela_asigi and @JamilaMohamed. And to all of you incredible people who gave me feedback, constructive criticism and such great engagement on my stories. I thank you. I can't wait to share my new projects with you! A hint of what's next #Debunk," said Asha Mwilu.

Before joining the RMS, Asha Mwilu was the Features and Documentaries Editor at Standard Group's KTN.

K24’s Eric Njoka bitter Rant

K24’s Eric Njoka

K24 News anchor Eric Njoka has said that he is not fine, and will not be okay for some time to come.

In a post seen by #Uhondo, the TV news anchor thanked all his fans who have been concerned on how he is doing, and that he will continue to smile, despite everything. Njoka added that no one should pray for him, because prayers don’t work.

“Thank you all for your concerns, I am not fine and won’t be for a while but I will make sure to keep smiling. Peace and don’t keep me in any prayers, they don’t work,” read Eric Njoka’s post

His words came shortly after he went on bitter rants on Instagram Live on Monday and Tuesday nights, as he interacted with his fans.

In the rants, Mr Njoka expressed frustrations from his employer, including not having been paid for the past two months alongside other employees.

He disclosed that a lot has been happening behind closed doors, but it was time for him to address them without sugarcoating anything.

Ben Kitili’s weighs in on Mwakideu’s cheating allegations

Milele FM's Alex Mwakideu and Ben Kitili

KTN News Anchor Ben Kitili has weighed in on Alex Mwakideu’s cheating allegations, that were made public by YouTuber Edgar Obare.

In a tweet, Kitili poked holes in Obare’s exposés stating that most of them are one-sided stories, carrying half-baked proof. He went on to question his method of acquiring the messages he always shares via his Insta-stories.

“The thing with the Edgar Obare type of 'exposés' is that it's poorly done journalism. One-sided stories, half-baked proof, more trolling than truth. Yet he's using that to break homes, defame & maybe make money. Is he using spy software? I hope he has read the cyber-crimes act,” reads a Tweet from Kitili.

In another tweet, Kitili added that in this era people can forge WhatsApp chats juts to destroy someone else.

“Lakini my opinion does not in any way exempt anyone's choices from consequences... I am simply focussing on the process..in these streets you can forge whatsapp chats and end someone, then hide behind 'hide my identity,'' added Kitili.

On Thursday, Radio Presenter Alex Mwwakideu was a trending topic on a number of social media platforms over cheating allegations labeled against him by Edgar Obare. Going by the leaked chats that have been circulated on social media Mwakideu is being accused of being in a secret affair with his former Colleague at Milele FM identified as Irene Barungi.

Utakufa Maskini- Angry Femi One

Rapper Femi One

Rapper Femi One expressed discontentment over frustrations subjected to creatives who toil day and night to make ends meet but their sweat end up in the wrong hands.

The Utawezana maker said that many talented Youth continue to suffer simply because those entrusted to handle their cash have become self-centered and no longer represent artistes.

“Nimeona hii story ya MCSK and this is all I have to say; Kama wewe ni msee ako na Talent, whether we ni Footballer, unachora graffiti, Musician or Photographer na umepata chance ya kwenda place ingine, like in other countries, kwenda Majuu ama Country ingine. Yaani mimi na ku-beg as Femi One, kusanya virago zako zote na uende na usiwahi angalia nyuma na hata usiwahi feel vibaya kutoka hii Country. Because this country doesn’t give a fuck about mtu yeyote mwenye ako na Talent. Ukichoose kukaa kwa hii Country utakufa Maskini. Government don’t give a fuck, body zinafaa kuprotect wasee wako na Talent, sijui FKF, sijui MSCK wako hapo kujisaidia, na ndio maana kila siku unaskia kwa TV Msanii mkongwe anaomba msaada. Footballer machachari anaomba msaada, please just enda,” said Femi One.

Mwijaku’s apology to Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna and Mwijaku

Tanzanian Radio Presenter Mwijaku is begging Tanasha Donna for forgiveness after she threatened to sue him over claims that he is Naseeb Junior’s father.

Speaking during a press Conference in Dar es Salaam, Mwijaku mentioned that he was misunderstood by those who propelled his words hence the need to clarify and apologize to Mama Nasseb.

The outspoken presenter said that being an African man who comes from the same village with Diamond Platnumz, kids always belong to the society and saying Naseeb Junior is his son doesn’t necessarily mean he is the biological father.

Mwijaku also pointed out that he was questioned by Diamond Platnumz's lawyer who also demanded an apology from him.

Just the other day, Ms Donna had threatened to take Mwijaku to Court for misleading the public by claiming he is Naseeb Junior’s father.

Linus Kaikai to Ezekiel Mutua

Linus Kaikai, Ezekiel Mutua and Willis Raburu

Royal Media Services (RMS) Director of Strategy and Innovation Linus Kaikai has welcomed KFCB boss Ezekiel Mutua to 10 over 10 after he stepped out dressed casually unlike his norm of rocking suits.

On Tuesday, Mutua shared a photo rocking shorts and a long-sleeved T-shirt complemented by a round hat, a thing that prompted Kaikai to poke fun at him by referring to him as the ‘new 10 over 10 host’.

“Sasa Twende kazi 10/10Grinning face with smiling eyes Great starter pack for new host!” reads Kaikai’s tweet.

Mutua responded by quoting Willis Raburu’s 10 over 10 signature ‘Wabebe”.

“Lol. . .wabebe!!!!” replied Mutua.

Mutua has joined the list of prominent people who have ditched their suits to adapt to the ‘New Normal’ brought about by the ongoing Coranavirus pandemic.

Willis Raburu who caught wind of the conversation, boldly echoed Kaikai’s sentiments by welcoming Mutua to 10 over 10 with open arms.

“Shout out to Daktari 🤣🤣🤣 WABEBE TO THE WORLD. We welcome you with open arms” reacted Willis Raburu.