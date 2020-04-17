It is another week of working from the comfort of our homes but despite this, #UhondoMtaani has been on the lookout and we bring you the best of entertainment stories this week!

Let’s get to it;

DCI questions Ruth Matete over hubby’s death

Singer Ruth Matete’s Nigerian husband is dead

The death of Ruth Matete’s husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye has taken a new twist after the singer was on Thursday questioned by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

In her statement, Ms Matete disclosed that her husband’s upper body was burnt on March 30th while trying to light up their 6Kg gas cylinder. She explained that their gas exploded as a result of her hubby trying to release excess gas from the cylinder.

Ms Matete through the help of her neighbors managed to put off the fire and rushed her hubby to Shallom Hospital where they stayed briefly before being transferred to Bellevue Hospital. At Bellevue Hospital Apewajoye was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for one week, despite the fact that the health facility did not have a burns unit.

On April 5th, Apewajoye was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital after developing some complications, but later on succumbed to his injuries on April 12, 2020.

According Ruth Matete’s lawyer, they have filed complaints against the gas company and Bellevue Hospital for admitting a burn patient when they didn’t have a unit specialized in that kind of treatment.

I’m not on Quarantine – Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna address claims that she in quarantine after attending birthday party

Last week, reports went viral on social media, alleging that Ms Tanasha Donna Oketch was arrested at Don Matiba’s Birthday party and forced into self-quarantine in line with measures put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The La vie singer has however, refuted the claims that she is under mandatory Quarantine by authorities after attending the birthday party last week.

In an interactive session with her fans via her Insta-stories, Mama Naseeb Junior told her fans not to believe everything they read online, because the information was not true.

“I’m not in quarantine those are false and fake news. I’m not in quarantine! don’t believe what you see in media please,” said Tanasha Donna.

This comes weeks after her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz and a section of his WCB family completed their mandatory Quarantine after his manager Sallam SK and Producer Lizer tested positive for Coronavirus.

Uhondo would also like to note that a section of Kenyans have been ignoring measures put by government to stop the spread of COVID-19, by attending parties. This is actually putting the lives of innocent Kenyans at risk of contracting Coronavirus.

Willy Paul attacks Ringtone

Willy Paul attacks Ringtone after saying this about his new song with Nadia Mukami

Controversial singer Willy Paul Msafi aka Willypozze hurled insults at Alex Apoko aka Ringtone following his comments on his new song featuring songbird Nadia Mukami.

In posts seen by #UhondoMtaani, Willy Paul said the fact that he was quiet on the things Ringtone was saying about him, did not mean he is a woman like him (Ringtone).

The Saldido International boss asked Ringtone to release his own music and see how far it would go, adding that the new song with Nadia is a hit, unlike Ringtone‘s life which is a miss.

He further warned the controversial gospel singer to leave Nadia Mukami out of his belittling words.

“MATAKO WEWE RINGTONE @ringtoneapoko THE FACT THAT NIMETULIA ISIFANYE UONE KAMA MIMI NI UR FELLOW WOMAN!!! BLOODY NA UACHANE NA NADIA MUKAMI.. TOA WIMBO YAKO TUONE SHENZI, #NIKUNE IS A HIT AND UR LIFE IS A MISSSSS!!” said Willy Paul.

Willy’s reaction came shortly after Ringtone shared a video condemning the two for their new song NIKUNE which he termed as disrespectful.

“Niaje wakenya, leo nataka niseme I’m very disappointed. Yaani nimekasirika na kijana mmoja ambaye alikuwa anajifanya ni kijana wa Yesu ambaye anaitwa Willy Paul, Willypozze. Willy Paul unaimba na Nadia Mukami kitu gani hio? Unataka kukuna wasichana ukunwe. Willy Paul kukunwa unamaanisha nini kwa sababu wewe ulikuwa mtu wa kuwekelea watu mikono na sahii unaingiza wasichana mikono. It’s a shame. Nadia Mukami we are very disappointed wewe pia unataka kukunwa, unataka Willy Paul akukune jamani. Mungu awasamehe Willy Paul na Nadia Mukami,” said Rintone.

This, however, was not the end of the fight between these two and they continue to insult one another on social media.

Are they chasing clout? Uhondo lets you be the judge!

Kambua joins millionaires club

Kambua shares 10 facts about self as she joins the Millionaires club

Citizen TV presenter Kambua has become the latest celebrity in Kenya to clock one million followers mark on Instagram and she is over the moon about it.

An excited Kambua Mathu shared a post thanking her fans for always showing her so much love with the huge social media following.

Celebrating the new milestone, the Rauka host decided to share 10 fun facts about herself in a bid to enlighten her new followers about her true self.

“Cheers to 1M of you for showing this 5'2" Kamba ghel so much love! Well, most of the time (jk)! 🎉

For all my new followers here are some fun facts about me- I'd love to know a little bit about you as well💁🏾‍♀️

1. I am a momma to the most adorable 8-month old ball of energy. His name is Nathaniel (gift of God)

2. I am married to a tall, dark, glass of... Coke! 😛 His name is Jackson Mathu.

3. Music is my happy place. I hum almost ALL the time. Find my music on YouTube.

4. I've hosted a gospel show for 10years on Citizen TV.

5. I am a serious introvert. But my work forces me to engage😰

6. I am a book lover, but I haven't picked one up in 8 months 😪

7. I don't take sugar in my tea. I also don't take coffee.

8. I am lactose intolerant. I take Almond milk if I must.

9. I am currently dealing with postpartum alopecia💪🏾

10. I LOVE JESUS. SO SO MUCH! .

Mulamwah amechoka!

Celebrities side with Mulamwah after announcing he is quitting comedy over cyberbullying

Fast-rising Kenyan comedian David Oyando popularly known as Mulamwah has called it quits in the comedy business over cyberbullying and losing his unborn baby.

On Monday, an emotional Mulamwah burnt his signature shirt announcing that he had decided to take a back seat in comedy, following constant trolls on social media.

“It wasn't an easy decision to make . Am sorry guys , what was to make me happy makes me more sad, more enemies than friends,too much negativity,trolls. I wasn't here for fame and bad blood but for fun. Shukran sana kwa the support from the fans and everyone else who made it a success .To those who always wished the worst for me I hope y'all happy now , the stage is all yours . my prayer is that no one else goes through the same again. I once posted @carrol_sonie while in a hospital bed , we had just lost our baby at 3 months following stress after being trolled online. I have never been the same since then . Pole sana pia for all who looked up to me especially the kids, I have failed you 😔, but keep your heads up . We shall still meet on different entertainment platforms , social media ADS and product campaigns too. GOD BLESS. Asanteni 🙏 . Konki 🙏 “announced Mulamwah.

After his announcement several celebrities came out calling on him to take time off and reconsider his decision.

Some even offered to help him pick up and continue entertaining Kenyans.

Weezdom quits Gospel music

Weezdom

Last year, Weezdom was forced to eat a humble pie and apologize to EMB boss Kevin Bahati, before he rejoined his record Label.

The Kwanii hit maker owned up to his mistakes of talking ill of the person who introduced and helped him get recognized in the music industry.

Weezdom confessed that fame got into his head making him forget how Bahati was instrumental in shaping his career. He mentioned that he was ready to go back home (EMB records), asking Bahati to forgive him.

Uhondo has now learnt that Weezdom has ditched the gospel music industry over what he termed as too much hatred in the gospel world.

“Been getting so many DM’s watu wakiuliza why I have edited my Bio… Soon I will be explaining why but for now, chenye najua tu ni Kwamba I’m no longer doing gospel music. Nimechoka na vita na chuki za gospel industry ya Kenya. God will give me another occupation, mahali nitakuwa na peace #Teamweezdom I love you,” shared Weezdom.

A cross-check done by #UhondoMtaani also indicates that Weezdom has edited out EMB from his profile as well as deleting all photos on his Instagram account.

Do you think he will survive in the secular world? Only time will tell!