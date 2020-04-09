Starehe MP Charles Kanyi Njagua aka Jaguar has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop evictions like Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has ordered landlords during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The legislator took to Twitter to say that most Kenyans are not going to work and have no money to spare for rent.

Jaguar noted that evicting such people will be putting their lives at health and security risks, something we can’t afford as a country.

He added that the evictions will force some to join crime, as he also called on government to find a way of protecting the landlords from auction by banks.

Uhuru should take a similar stance as Museveni on Rent – Jaguar

“I urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to take a similar stance on rent as @KagutaMuseveni. Museveni has stopped evictions in Uganda. Let's ban them as well. Most Kenyans aren't going to work. They have little to spare for rent. Also, govt should protect landlords from auctions by banks. Evictions of tenants, while we are facing this crisis, is a health & security risk that we can't afford. How will they obey curfews when they are out in the cold? Some will turn to crime out of desperation to fend for their families. Let us avoid such risks by banning evictions,” he wrote.

The Starehe MP urged landlords who are in positions to waive rent to do so as the President asked and those who can collect when things get back to normal to do so.

“Landlords who can waive rent should do so, as His Excellency, the President, requested. Others can collect rent later. Tenants who can pay full rent should pay. Those who can pay part of it should make local arrangements with their landlords. Play your part & we shall overcome,” said Jaguar.

On Wednesday, President Museveni warned Ugandan landlords against evicting tenants during the novel coronavirus pandemic period, saying that they can always collect their rent after things get back to normalcy.