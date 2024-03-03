Vera Sidika & Brown Mauzo team up to pamper son with love as he celebrates birthday [Photos]

The mother of two who has kept Prince’s birthday hidden in the past revealed that she would throw a lavish party to celebrate the milestone.

She hailed her son as the biggest blessing in her life, assuring him of her endless love.

“03.03.2024 🎂🎊🎈🎉 Happiest Birthday to the most handsome boy @prince_icebrown 😍❤️ On your first birthday, know that you are and forever will be the biggest blessing in my life. I love you with all my heart, @prince_icebrown 😍❤️🎉 Mommy is back, let’s plan a BIG party 💃🏼💃🏼” Vera wrote.

Vera who recently jetted back into the country accompanied the post with photos of Prince.

Brown Mauzo also celebrated the milestone, penning a heartwarming message in which he declared his unconditional love for his son.

He also assured Prince that he will always be there for him.

“May your birthday be unforgettable as you are every day. May this memories, this moments and this special day light your face when you grow old . My love for you is unconditional and I will always be here for you. Happy birthday son! @prince_icebrown.” Mauzo wrote.

Shortly after the birth of their son, the couple's relationship became a subject of discussion, as they dropped hints about a possible troubled phase in their relationship without explicitly confirming their status.

Brown Mauzo's bold statement that put breakup rumours to rest

Mauzo took a bold step on August 30, 2023 by addressing the matter on his social media platforms and provided much-needed clarity, revealing that he and Sidika had collectively chosen to part ways and embark on separate paths.

"Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways," he shared.

He noted that at that point of the relationship, parting ways was the best step in the best interest of both parties and their children.

"Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it's best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately," he added.

"Though our paths may diverge, we will always cherish the memories we've created together. We both remain grateful for the lessons learned and the growth we've experienced.

