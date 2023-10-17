The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

I spent money & planned a whole thing - Vera Sidika responds after Mauzo revealed son's face

Lynet Okumu

Vera Sidika left with no choice but to unveil son's pictures following Brown Mauzo's unexpected move.

In a surprising turn of events, Vera Sidika, the well-known Kenyan socialite, was taken aback when her ex-husband, Brown Mauzo, shared a photo of their second-born child, Ice Brown, without her prior knowledge.

Vera Sidika had previously made it clear in interviews with various media outlets that she and Brown Mauzo had decided not to reveal their son's face to the public.

According to Vera, her son had not come to receive her at the airport because they were not ready to show their son's face. After all, he was still young.

"Boy, can't be here because we have not revealed his face yet. and he's still very young. We're trying to protect him," Vera said.

Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two
Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Vera Sidika announces pregnancy for baby number two Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Brown Mauzo ends speculation surrounding breakup with Vera Sidika

However, on a day that seemed like any other, Brown Mauzo took to social media to share a photo of their son, Ice.

The Kenyan coast-based singer shared an adorable photo of their son, dressed in blue pants and a sweater, lying on the couch.

The little boy, who shares a striking resemblance with his mother, was looking calm as he held his hands while staring at the camera.

This move took both fans and Vera Sidika by surprise, as it was contrary to their decision as parents.

READ: Vera Sidika mourns younger 'sister

Vera Sidika, upon seeing the post, expressed her astonishment and disbelief through her Instagram stories.

She was caught off guard by Brown Mauzo's decision to publicly reveal their son's face without her consent.

" Oh wow, that's what we doing now? Okay. She wrote.

She went ahead to post a picture of herself and her son, stating that now she doesn't have a choice because it was already done. She also said that she had spent a lot of money on the face reveal all for nothing.

"God blessed me with the most Handsome boy. I wish not only happiness and health for my baby, but I also promise that I will give everything in me to ensure that his life will be the best it can be. Happy 7 months. (Just had to, since they revealed the face without at least informing me)," she wrote.

his incident unfolded amid the backdrop of Vera Sidika confirming that she had no intentions of rekindling her relationship with Brown Mauzo and desire to keep a considerable distance from him.

“I do not want to see Brown Mauzo anywhere near me. As far as I know, we have broken up, but it will take time before the divorce goes through,” she stated

The display of their family matter has caused a stir among fans and followers, with many interpreting it as a form of retaliation by Brown Mauzo following Vera's previous statements.

READ: Vera reveals extraordinary coincidences surrounding her son's birth

For numerous celebrities, the decision to reveal their child's face is a significant one and is typically treated with careful consideration.

This caution is often due to potential brand endorsements that come their way, particularly those related to baby products.

