The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Video of Elodie Zone opening up on challenges in her life stirs social media

Charles Ouma

The video caused concerns with a section of netizens opining that Elodie Zone needs professional help to process the much that is going on in her life and work through them.

YouTuber Elodie Zone
YouTuber Elodie Zone

Kenyan content creator, Elodie Zone has stirred social media with a video showing the young content creator opening up on her tribulations going viral and making her a trending topic.

Recommended articles

In the video, the diva claims to have been abandoned by family and friends and cuts the image of a lady at one of her lowest moments navigating through the challenges and demands of life.

She also reveals that she recently lost her job and parted ways with friends after disagreements.

READ: I struggle a lot with my mental health- Elodie Zone opens up in candid post

ADVERTISEMENT

The content creator also shared that on the relationship front, things are also not okay as she recently broke up due to intimacy issues.

YouTuber Elodie Zone
YouTuber Elodie Zone Pulse Live Kenya

Delving into her relationships, the diva shared that she has been in four relationships, including two that were physically abusive and which the public may never get to know.

Relationships and violence

She also mentions that she has been through a rough patch with a man she lived with turning violent and subjecting her to physical abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been in four relationships and two of them have been physically abusive and people will never know. Same way right now it’s been about 15 minutes and I’ve come from being beaten up and you can’t even tell,” Elodie explained in the undated clip that has since gone viral.

READ: Elodie Zone confirms break with Nviiri the Storyteller, talks abusive relationship

Elodie claims that after beating her, the man threw her out of the house, and since February, she has had to stay in various Air BnB’s.

READ: Vita ndogo zisiwatishe- Nviiri as he Rekindles love with Elodie Zone

Explaining why she is not in her apartment, the content creator stated that she moved out as pets were not allowed in the building and left most of her stuff with people she trusts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Most of my priced possessions like my books, TV, things that are very valuable and sentimental to me I left with a specific individual,” she added.

“So, yeah. I’m just seated in this apartment not trusting anyone, not scared, not sad, not even angry. I just can’t think of the adjective,” Elodie added.

YouTuber Elodie Zone
YouTuber Elodie Zone YouTuber Elodie Zone Pulse Live Kenya

The video saw netizens weigh in on her plight.

Some opined that the diva is in need of professional help to process the much that is going on in her life and work through them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offers to assist also came in with volunteers.

In a past post on social media, Elodie shared that she struggles a lot with her mental health and has been open about it since she was 14.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Video of Elodie Zone opening up on challenges in her life stirs social media

Video of Elodie Zone opening up on challenges in her life stirs social media

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim & wife Wambui announce pregnancy

Gukena FM presenter MC Kajim & wife Wambui announce pregnancy

We lost our unborn child - Music producer Jacky B & wife Brenda Michelle reveal

We lost our unborn child - Music producer Jacky B & wife Brenda Michelle reveal

Legends & stars meet as Nameless & Bensoul thrill at Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

Legends & stars meet as Nameless & Bensoul thrill at Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home & shoe collection worth over Sh1.5M [Photos]

Inside Shaffie Weru's cozy home & shoe collection worth over Sh1.5M [Photos]

Zuchu in tears as Diamond hires private jet, kneels on stage after their breakup [Video]

Zuchu in tears as Diamond hires private jet, kneels on stage after their breakup [Video]

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

I am single - Zuchu declares after dumping Diamond & he responds

I am single - Zuchu declares after dumping Diamond & he responds

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

Bishop Johana performing exocirsm

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

Comedian Eric Omondi during a livestream on his social media channels on August 25, 2023

Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

A collage of Dr Ezekiel Mutua and Dennis Itumbi

Dennis Itumbi & Ezekiel Mutua clash over gov't role in musicians royalties