Singer Wahu Kagwe is mourning the death of her employee Lynette Mutiso.

In a post seen by Pulselive.co.ke, the singer stated that it was heartbreaking that Lynette had left them too soon.

She also mentioned that the late was part of the founding team for her hair and beauty salon Afro Siri and she made a great team.

Lynette Mutiso who has passed

The Nifanane Nawe singer added that Lynette had left her mark on earth with her kind heart and loving nature.

“So heart breaking. Rest in peace Lynette 💔💔💔 #Repost from @afrosirisalon with @regram.app ... Our heartfelt condolences to the family of Lynette Mutiso who was part of the founding team of the @afrosirisalon family. Gone way too soon 💔💔💔. May you rest in peace lynette. You have made your mark on this earth with your kind heart, talented hands and loving nature. 💔💔💔💔,” said Wahu.

She however, did not reveal the cause of her death.

Wahu with hubby Nameless. Singer Wahu Kagwe in mourning

Fans who saw the post and a few who knew Lynette went on to drop messages of condolences to her family.

koigituro My condolences to the family and the co-workers

vnjeri23 Rest in peace dear friend.

jeffmyrac Oooh Nooo I remember her, so sad, 😢 r.i.p lynette

mama_jay_juniour She made my nails 2weeks ago...oh no....this is unbelievable. R.I P LYNETTE

mercy_mocha This was soo sudden...Still unbelievable. She was my nailist but she took me as a small sister. I was more than a client to her 😭😭..The last two nights have been looong for me trying to take it in but still...Linet why

mercy_mulemba May she rest in peace.

ellescakesbakes So sorry for the loss. RIP girl