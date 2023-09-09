Watch Wajackoyah excite the crowd with proposal to Richie Spice

Wajackoyah who has been in the Caribbean country, capturing precious moments on camera and sharing the same with his followers on social media arrived in Kingston ready for the event that saw reggae lovers fill up the venue.

The politician left the crowd reeling in laughter after he welcomed Richie Spice to tour the country and consider getting a Kenyan wife, stating that the singer is loved by many who appreciate his talent.

“As I leave this country back to my country, we shall see more of Richie Spice he is a loved man in my country. We want him to come, we want him to stay we want him to maybe get married to another wife if he can and stay.” Wajackoyah stated.

The politician quickly added an apology to the musician’s wife, noting that his invitation to get another wife is merely part of cultural practices by a section in the continent.

“If the wife is here please forgive me because in Africa we do all sorts of things.” He added.

Strengthening cultural and spiritual movement

Wajackoyah also advocated for the strengthening of the cultural ties between Kenya and Jamaica, urging the singer to continue inspiring the young people of Kenya to grow in their cultural and spiritual movement.

In an update to his followers on social media, Wajackoyah shared that he gave a positive image of Kenya and invited Jamaican musicians to invest reggae music in the country.

“Guest at the launch of Richie Spice’s album at Pon Top Seafood Grill & Bar in downtown Jamaica this evening. Gave a positive image of our country and encouraged Jamaican musicians to invest reggae music in Kenya.” Wajackoyah wrote.