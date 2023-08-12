Wajackoyah excites crowd with claims that Raila has mysterious powers

According to Wajackoyah who was speaking in Bondo on Friday, August 11, the former Prime Minister and 2022 presidential elections candidate has superhuman abilities and is capable of transforming himself from a human being in the face of danger.

The lawyer caused a stir after he claimed that the former Prime Minister transformed into a wild animal that scared away assailants who wanted to shoot him.

"When Baba is present here, don't underate him. There's a special way of looking at him. Baba is not a regular human being. They've tried shooting at Baba, but he turns into a nyangau; the officers run away. Others shoot at him, and he transforms into a monkey; the officers run so far some haven't returned to this day," Wajackoyah claimed during an interdenominational requiem service for 12 victims of police brutality.

The service was attended by Azimio la Umoja big wigs who vowed to censure the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome who they blamed for the brutality meted on opposition supporters who took to the streets in protest.

“We have a Constitution that protects the rights but those in power do not respect the Constitution,” Odinga said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga adressing a crowd in a previous rally Pulse Live Kenya

“These acts will not cow us...we don’t even have to bring people on the streets, we can tell them to stay at home; that is another way of expressing displeasure and dissatisfactory.

“Next time we will not tell people to come out to the streets, we will tell them to stay in their homes and see what they (government) are going to do; we will tell them to stay at home and stop anyone who tries to come out.” He added.

Leaders present faulted the police and the Kenya Kwanza administration for unwarranted deaths, vowing not to rest until those responsible are held accountable.

”From here we are moving to have a censure motion that IG Koome is not fit to hold public office,” Democratic Alliance Party leader Eugene Wamalwa said.