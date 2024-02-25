The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
We lost our unborn child - Music producer Jacky B & wife Brenda Michelle reveal

Charles Ouma

The year 2024 came with its fair share of challenges for gospel music producer Jacky B and his wife, Brenda Michelle who have shared news of losing their unborn child

Jacky B and his wife, Brenda Michelle
Jacky B and his wife, Brenda Michelle

Gospel music producer Jacky B and his wife, Brenda Michelle have spoken on the loss of their unborn baby which happened last month.

The father of two opened up, revealing that the last couple of months have nbeen a difficult time for them as a couple.

He recounted that Brenda was sick from Decemebr all through to the last week of January.

It is also in January that the actress lost her unborn baby.

"My wife has had a very rough 2 months, she was sick from December to the last week of January. We lost our unborn baby in January.Jacky B wrote on social media.

To cheer her up, the talented producer gifted her a phone, noting that she deserves more.

“I decided to surprise her with a new phone just to make her smile kidogo😊. She deserves this and more.@miss_brenda_michelle.Added the producer.

2024 started with a series of sad events for Mitchelle who also lost her grandfather recently.

"She has been going through a tough time. She has not been herself lately.” Jacky B added.

The news saw fans and celebrities send messages of love and strength to the couple.

Cynthiawmwangi: Sending love and light her way ❤️❤️❤️

fabulously_chic: Poleni for all that and awesome that you go all out for each other.

blessings_faith: Yes she deserves the best❤️. God will restore her joy again

joyjonnes1: Hugs to both of you😍😍she really deserves it❤️

kriserroh: ❤️ hapo sawa. May love and laughter fill your marriage even more.

ms.suzzienjoka: You would never think you were going through so much @miss_brenda_michelle , 🫂. May happier days follow you more and more

otieno_annet: May you find relief after such hurtful period and its beautiful that she smiled after you gifted her😍

Jacky B and his wife, Brenda Michelle
Jacky B and his wife, Brenda Michelle Pulse Live Kenya

cnyakini: Sending so much love kwake. She deserves all the good things may the lord God heal her completely

swts_sally: Hugs my people...Happy God has restored her health and it is well...God will always bless your marriage

nycewanjeri: Aaaaw so amazing... thank you hubby 😂😍... poleni sana ❤️

nanaowiti: So sorry for your loss 🥹.. hugs my people 🫂 ❤

