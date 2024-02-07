The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Lilian Muli shares touching story of how 'love of her' life saved her from miscarriage

Lynet Okumu

Media personality Lilian Muli has shared a deeply personal story, revealing a life-threatening incident during her pregnancy that was miraculously averted by her then-partner.

Lilian Muli
Lilian Muli

In a rare moment of vulnerability, the mother of two opened up about an incident that occurred while she was heavily pregnant, shedding light on the profound connection she shared with her partner at the time.

Known for keeping her private life out of the public eye, Muli recounted the harrowing experience during a phone interview on Radio 47 on February 6.

Lilian Muli
Lilian Muli Pulse Live Kenya

Describing her connection with a person she believed was her soulmate, Muli recounted a terrifying moment when she slipped down a steep staircase in her home while carrying items for the washing machine.

"You know how all of believe that you have the love of your life? I used to have a very connection with this person... This one time, I was home for some reason and at that time I lived in a house that has some steep stairs," Muli said.

Being nine months pregnant at the time, the fall could have resulted in dire consequences.

"I was alone. I was coming from the top of the stairs, carrying things to take to the washing machine. I slipped from the top of the stairs to the bottom, hitting the ground hard. I was stranded, crying, and without my phone," Muli shared.

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli
Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli Pulse Live Kenya

In a stroke of luck, the individual she shared a deep connection with arrived home just in time to find her in distress.

Their presence proved to be crucial as they immediately rushed her to the hospital, where it was discovered that the situation was serious but manageable.

"He found me there, picked me up, and rushed me to the hospital. It was a bit serious, but everything turned out okay. Had he not come home at that time, something bad would have happened," Muli recounted.

Lilian Muli
Lilian Muli Pulse Live Kenya

What struck Muli the most was the inexplicable intuition that led the individual to return home precisely when she needed help the most.

They couldn't explain the sudden urge to come home, but it turned out to be a life-saving decision.

The media personality admitted that the incident left an indelible mark on her, highlighting the significance of intuitive connections that go beyond conventional understanding.

"He told me something in his heart just told him to come home... Some connections are so deep that it's almost spiritual. Your loved one is somewhere, and then something just tells them something is amiss," Muli reflected.

Lilian Muli shares touching story of how 'love of her' life saved her from miscarriage

