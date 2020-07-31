Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua has said that Kenya needs more godly and scripture quoting individuals in it public service.

Mutua’s words were in response to someone who had accused him of talking too much about God and being too religious when he is a holder of public office.

He went on to state that talking about God, quoting the scriptures and being too religious has always been his lifestyle, since he was a student as well as throughout his career as a journalist and a public servant.

Ezekiel Mutua

“Someone accused me of talking about God too much, quoting the scripture too much and being "too religious" yet I hold public office. If you ask me, we need more godly, scripture-quoting people in public service. And for me, it's been a lifestyle, throughout school and career!” he said in a tweet.

The KFCB CEO is known to be outspoken when it comes to matters religion and God. He is also a champion of good morals which has earned him the name Moral Police online.

Ezekiel Mutua has never shied away from calling out individuals going against good morals and those who don’t believe in God, and is always ready to lay bare the facts if it gets to that.