What Brian Chira told me days before death & our planned meeting - Peter Miracle Baby

While mourning him, the former Sailors Gang member recounted that Chira visited him in hospital where he had been battling health challenges for close to two months.

He shared that during the visit, Chira opened up that he was battling depression at the time.

Without delving into the details, Miracle baby shared that they agreed to meet and talk after he left hospital, only for the Mugithi singer to get news of his death on March 16, 2024.

"Chira alikam kunicheki hosi an akanishow ana battle depression tulikuwa tubonge nikitoka hosi only to hear ati ame pass rip bro bado siamini umetuacha." Miracle Baby stated on Instagram.

Meeting to discuss health

Their meeting would have seen them discuss their health.

"Ni sad venye vijana wanadedi," Miracle Baby added, noting that he was shocked with Chira’s sudden death.

Chira who commanded a sizeable following on social media died in a road accident in Karuri area, Kiambu County.

His body was collected from the scene Saturday morning at around 3 am and taken to the City Mortuary where friends and family went to view and identify the body on Saturday.

“It happened that they were coming from a resort at Gacharage area where he (the adult male friend) had passed while on his way to his house.

“They both boarded the motorcycle and upon reaching Gacharage roundabout, Chira requested to be taken to his house.” Reads a police report on his death.

“The friend then followed him for he was drunk and before he could reach him, he was hit by a white canter which did not stop,” adds the report.

Family breaks silence with appeal for help

His family has appealed for financial assistance to give the content creator a befitting sendoff.

"I kindly request that we come together if you loved Chira. Now he's gone, and we have to organize everything. Even if he was your adversary, Chira was a good young man, I know many are hurting like me, but everything is fine, we must trust in God," one of the deceased’s relatives who rushed to City Mortuary as reports of his death did rounds on social media stated.

The bold content creator rose to fame in 2022 and ventured into content creation on TikTok.