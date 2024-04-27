The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why special ritual was performed at Brian Chira’s home on Friday

Charles Ouma

The elders explained four concerns that made it necessary for the ritual that was conducted on Friday

Scores of elders thronged the late TikToker Brian Chira’s home in Kiambu County on Friday, April 26 for a special ritual that lasted a few hours.

Elders who performed the ritual noted that serious misconduct and taboo was witnessed in the village when thousands of mourners went for Brian Chira’s burial.

The elders made their way to Gitei village in Gathanje area where Chira was buried to perform a cleansing ritual to chase away any evil spirits that may have been left behind.

According to the elders, dressing was a concern, with mourners drinking alcohol and smoking in front of both the clergy and the elders, something that was new to them.

“We didn’t like the way they dressed, smoked and drank alcohol in front of us. They didn’t even respect the clergy. They were disrespecting our Kikuyu traditions, and we’ve never seen that before. They urinated everywhere. That’s not the way we were brought up.

"We’re worried about their future and how they’re going to raise their own children. It was a struggle even for the church to get access to the grave site. They don’t seem to know what they’re doing. We are calling on our village to hold a cleansing ceremony to remove any negative spirits left behind," one of the villagers said.

READ: Brian Chira's biography: Family, rise to fame, education, controversies & challenges

The ritual started off with elders offering prayers to seek forgiveness for what transpired when thousands descended on the village to see bid farewell to the TikTok star.

Dressed in the Agikuyu traditional regalia matching their status in the society, the elders performed rituals to chase away any negative spirits that may have been left lingering in the village by the mourners.

Bold and unique content

Serving bold, unique and entertaining videos, Brian Chira curved a niche for himself and grew his fan base to a sizeable following until death struck on March 16, 2024.

He lost his life in a hit-and-run accident, succumbing to injuries sustained after being hit by a speeding car.

More than Sh5million was raised following an appeal by the family, with thousands making their way to attend his funeral on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
