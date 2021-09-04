Willy Paul and Miguna Miguna congratulate new couple in town, Juliani and Lilian

In a video on his social media, Willy Paul congratulated Juliani for his new found love. "You guys, let Juliani enjoy the fruits of his hard work. Juliani! Shikilia hapo buda! Mtoto ni mzuri. Shikilia," Willy Paul said.

Late yesterday evening, exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna through his twitter handle also wished the couple well as they journey together in the relationship.

“Congratulations to Lilian Ng'ang'a and Julius Owino Jaluo-Jeuri a.k.a. Juliani. Welcome to Nyalgunga Kama rech ngege mit ka mo kich,” he posted.

On Friday, Nganga shared a photo of herself hugging the rapper with a message to Kenyans confirming her love for the Utawala hitmaker.

"In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false outdated and ill intentioned. Let's respect people's choices. Love and let love," read the statement which was signed off by the initials JL.

The message was also reiterated by Juliani who had earlier said their relationship was quite obvious.

“Asante sana for all who've reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you,” his IG post read.

Death Threats

In a tweet, Juliani said that he has been receiving threats over the relationship, wondering how a mature person with a sound mind can be ‘stolen’.

In his update, Juliani said that the "ulinyang'anyana” narrative is false, asking Netizens to refrain from using it, as it is far from the truth.

How now can you "iba mtu"?! An intelligent adult with a sound mind. The call/text threat on my life today, NOT funny! "ulinyang'anyana" narrative is false, tired, juicy headlines tu. Kindly STOP! For the threats, usi aim face, na prefer niki smile kwa open casket. Baraka” shared Juliani.

Human Rights Activist Boniface Mwangi then exposed the phone number being used by unknown people, threatening to kill Juliani.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mwangi said that Juliani has already recorded a statement at the Kileleshwa Police station over the threats.

According to Mwangi, Juliani has been asked to stop posting pictures posed with Lillian or else they will kill him.

“My very good friend @JulianiKenya was threatened yesterday. Someone called him and texted using 0773912088.