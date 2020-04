Willy Paul attacks Ringtone after saying this about his new song with Nadia Mukami

Controversial singer Willy Paul Msafi aka Willypozze has hurled insults at Alex Apoko aka Ringtone following his comments on his new song featuring songbird Nadia Mukami.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Willy Paul said the fact that he has been quiet on the things Ringtone has been saying about him, does not mean he is a woman like him (Ringtone).

The Saldido International boss asked Ringtone to release his own music and see how far it will go, adding that the new song with Nadia is a hit, unlike Ringtone‘s life which is a miss.

He further warned the controversial gospel singer to leave alone Nadia Mukami from his belittling words.

“MATAKO WEWE RINGTONE @ringtoneapoko THE FACT THAT NIMETULIA ISIFANYE UONE KAMA MIMI NI UR FELLOW WOMAN!!! BLOODY NA UACHANE NA NADIA MUKAMI.. TOA WIMBO YAKO TUONE SHENZI, #NIKUNE IS A HIT AND UR LIFE IS A MISSSSS!!” said Willy Paul.

Willy’s reaction came shortly after Ringtone shared a video condemning the two for their new song NIKUNE which he termed as disrespectful.

He added that he will pray to God to forgive Nadia and Willy Paul.

“Niaje wakenya, leo nataka niseme I’m very disappointed. Yaani nimekasirika na kijana mmoja ambaye alikuwa anajifanya ni kijana wa Yesu ambaye anaitwa Willy Paul, Willypozze. Willy Paul unaimba na Nadia Mukami kitu gani hio? Unataka kukuna wasichana ukunwe. Willy Paul kukunwa unamaanisha nini kwa sababu wewe ulikuwa mtu wa kuwekelea watu mikono na sahii unaingiza wasichana mikono. It’s a shame. Nadia Mukami we are very disappointed wewe pia unataka kukunwa, unataka Willy Paul akukune jamani. Mungu awasamehe Willy Paul na Nadia Mukami,” said Rintone.