Willy Paul's offer to Sheryl Gabriella after her viral challenge

The song that was released in March 2024 received a significant boost after the content creator rolled out an online challenge that went viral, with fans trooping to Willy Paul’s YouTube channel and views rising steadily.

Sheryl wowed netizens with her rendition of the love song in which Willy Paul teamed up with JZyNo.

Sheryl viral challenge that saw Willy Paul reach out with an offer

For Sheryl, it all began as a joke when she took to TikTok to have fun but ended up capturing the attention of her followers with her passionate delivery of the love song.

Netizens embraced her content with views piling up and many more trooping to Willy Paul’s YouTube channel.

Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

A delighted Sheryl could not hold back her excitement as fans made her challenge trend with views rising by the hour and catching the attention of Willy Paul.

"Nafanya challenge jokingly mnaitrendisha vibaya sana" before adding, "This is crazy, 1.3m & 3m on one challenge." Sheryl remarked.

Willy Paul's offer to Sheryl Gabriella

The singer has since acknowledged the content creator’s role in popularizing the song.

In appreciation for her contribution, Willy Paul has promised to fly out with Gabriella in his next trip.

The pair will also get to perform the Kuu Kuu challenge song together, marking a significant boost in Sheryl’s career in the digital media space.

"Sheryl Gabriella, next time I’m flying out with you. We should perform this 'Kuu Kuu' challenge song together. One love, my sister," Willy Paul wrote.

The video had amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube, with Sheryl’s viral challenge contributing to the figure.

Sheryl Gabriella's challenge video

Four weeks ago, the singer shared Gabriella's TikTok video on his socials noting that it was great content.

With the song playing in the background, a lively Sheryl sang along to parts of the song.