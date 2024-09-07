The sports category has moved to a new website.

Willy Paul's offer to Sheryl Gabriella after her viral challenge

Charles Ouma

Sheryl Gabriella was simply having fun and creating content but little did she know that the challenge would attract the attention of Willy Paul who came calling with an offer

Willy Paul
Willy Paul

Kenyan singer Willy Paul has reached out to content creator Sheryl Gabriella with an offer and acknowledging her role in promoting his song ‘Kuu Kuu’.

The song that was released in March 2024 received a significant boost after the content creator rolled out an online challenge that went viral, with fans trooping to Willy Paul’s YouTube channel and views rising steadily.

Sheryl wowed netizens with her rendition of the love song in which Willy Paul teamed up with JZyNo.

For Sheryl, it all began as a joke when she took to TikTok to have fun but ended up capturing the attention of her followers with her passionate delivery of the love song.

READ: Willy Paul and Diamond Platnumz's beef: The lengthy message that started it all

Netizens embraced her content with views piling up and many more trooping to Willy Paul’s YouTube channel.

Sheryl Gabriella
Sheryl Gabriella Sheryl Gabriella Pulse Live Kenya

A delighted Sheryl could not hold back her excitement as fans made her challenge trend with views rising by the hour and catching the attention of Willy Paul.

"Nafanya challenge jokingly mnaitrendisha vibaya sana" before adding, "This is crazy, 1.3m & 3m on one challenge." Sheryl remarked.

The singer has since acknowledged the content creator’s role in popularizing the song.

In appreciation for her contribution, Willy Paul has promised to fly out with Gabriella in his next trip.

The pair will also get to perform the Kuu Kuu challenge song together, marking a significant boost in Sheryl’s career in the digital media space.

"Sheryl Gabriella, next time I’m flying out with you. We should perform this 'Kuu Kuu' challenge song together. One love, my sister," Willy Paul wrote.

READ: Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

The video had amassed more than 5 million views on YouTube, with Sheryl’s viral challenge contributing to the figure.

Four weeks ago, the singer shared Gabriella's TikTok video on his socials noting that it was great content.

With the song playing in the background, a lively Sheryl sang along to parts of the song.

"This love is personal, that's why I love you personally, this love you give me... si so magical, that's why I love you so badly, Willy Pozee," Sheryl sang, with fans jumping onto the challenge and making her video viral.

Charles Ouma
