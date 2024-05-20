Willy Paul and Diamond Platnumz's beef: The lengthy message that started it all

Kenyan singer Willy Paul recently released his highly anticipated album, 'Beyond Gifted', which features various artists from across the continent.

Among the collaborators are Tanzanian artists Nandy, and Marioo, Jamaican artists Alaine, and Denique, French artist Maud Elka, Liberian artist JZyNo, and Nigeria’s Iyanya.

Why Willy Paul did not include any Kenyan artists in new album

When asked why he did not include Kenyan artists, Pozzee explained that this album was about setting himself on the global stage.

According to him, most Kenyan artists are not united and need to change for the industry to bloom.

He also expressed his desire to elevate Kenya’s presence on the international music scene. Notably, Pozzee has collaborated with several big Tanzanian artists, except for Diamond Platnumz.

The Diamond Platnumz, Willy Pozzee beef

In a recent interview on Radio Citizen, Willy Paul shared the story of his attempt to collaborate with Diamond Platnumz. He revealed that he flew to Tanzania, visited Wasafi studio, and had a meeting with Diamond and his managers.

They agreed to work on two songs, from which Diamond would choose one. However, the collaboration never materialised.

"We flew to Tanzania, went to the Wasafi studio, and had a meeting with Diamond and his managers. We agreed we would come up with two songs, then he would choose one. It never went through until now. I don’t know what happened because during the meeting, he was okay and cool," Willy Paul said.

Willy Paul also mentioned that before Harmonize and Rayvanny left Wasafi, he had done songs with them, but Diamond never posted about these collaborations. However, when other Kenyan artists featured Wasafi artists, Diamond would post about it.

"For me, he was an idol. I grew up looking up to him. I used to perform with his beats at Gospel events. I don’t know what happened," he added.

Willy Paul also recounted an incident where he was supposed to be interviewed by Wasafi, and Diamond was present. Despite agreeing to the interview, it never took place.

Message Pozzee received from Diamond Platnumz

Putting Willy Paul on the spot, Weezdom, a close friend, revealed that Pozzee received a long message from Diamond that he never wanted anyone else to see.

"I have never seen Diamond send such a long message, and Willy Paul did not want anyone to see it. Now that he has brought it up, maybe he can explain if it was an argument or something else. Diamond told him we are brothers, and in this life, we will need each other," Weezdom said.

Willy Paul shared that the message from Diamond seemed to express disappointment, though he wasn't sure if it was directed at him or Wasafi.

"Message Diamond alinitumia, sikuunderstand… Ni kama alikuwa disappointed or something: Sijui kama ni kwake ama kwa wasafi… Kuna mtu tu alienda akaweka moto. Hiyo time bado nilikuwa kijana kadogo ka Gospel," Willy Paul explained.

Willy Paul calls on Diamond for unity

Willy Paul concluded by expressing his desire for unity in East Africa and Africa as a whole.

He emphasised the importance of looking beyond personal differences and working together for the greater good.

