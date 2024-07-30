Queen P no more! Willy Paul's ex-signee spills the beans on their split

Former Saldido International Records label signee Telani, popularly known as Queen P, has finally addressed the questions lingering in the minds of her fans about parting ways with Willy Paul.

Years after parting ways with the record label owned by singer Willy Paul, the budding artist has shed light on her journey and plans for the future.

Telani: A singer before Saldido

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Kenya Online Media on July 29, Telani revealed that she had been a singer long before joining Saldido. Under a different name, she produced various song genres that resonated with her personal style.

A past image of Saldido International Records label CEO Willy Paul and his former signee Telani 'Queen P' Pulse Live Kenya

However, after signing with Saldido in November 2021, she felt uncomfortable as she had to adapt to a different musical direction.

"I started my music career way before I was known as Miss P," Telani shared. "I had a song that trended, but I wasn't able to pursue the type of music I started with when I was Tendani. The audience was different from the one I had initially. So, I thought I should come back with the same name that deeply resonates with me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Telani is now back in the music industry with full force, determined to reclaim her original sound. "I just felt like I want to be known as Telani... to take that as my brand name forever. The sound is more of Afropop, dancehall, and a mix of sweetness that I'm trying to release out there."

Former Saldido International Records label signee Telani 'Queen P' Pulse Live Kenya

Why Telani left Willy Paul's record label

Telani, who is the daughter of famous Mugiithi musician Mike Rua, also explained another reason for her departure from the record label after barely a year.

Contrary to popular belief, her working relationship with Willy Paul was positive, but she had to leave to focus on her studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The working relationship was great," she explained. "One day, my family and I decided it was the best time for me to go back to school and focus on my studies and work. It was a tough decision because the future was promising, but I had to consider my family's decisions and ideas on how I could take a different career path."

Telani returned to school, balanced her studies, and now feels ready to multitask. "Now that everything is settled, I can test my capabilities. As much as I'm pursuing my education, I can also give a chance to my passion for music, which has been my passion for the longest time."

A past image of Saldido International Records label CEO Willy Paul and his former signee Telani 'Queen P' Pulse Live Kenya

Skills Telani learned from Willy Paul

ADVERTISEMENT

Telani clarified that she never had any negative experiences while working with Willy Paul and Saldido Records. Instead, she learned valuable skills that have shaped her career.

"I did learn a lot at Saldido Records. His work ethic stood out for me. I also learned beat-making and got inspiration from people who came to the studio. I don't think I was in any situation where I had a bad experience with him," she said.

Telani acknowledged that many accusations are thrown at Willy Paul, but her experience was positive. "There are so many things being thrown at him, whether true or not, I don't know. For me, I enjoyed myself and learned a few things. We are on good terms, and I'd be open to working with him, a collab, or sharing good ideas."

A past image of Saldido International Records label CEO Willy Paul and his former signee Telani 'Queen P' Pulse Live Kenya