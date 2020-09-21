WCB signee Zuchu and her Boss Diamond Platnumz have suffered a major blow after their brand new video to the song #Cheche got pulled down from YouTube over copyright claims.

A search done by Pulse Live indicates that #Cheche has been pulled down from the streaming platform after a copyright strike was filed a guy a called Tony Anthony.

“Video unavailable

This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Tony Antony,” reads the message from YouTube.

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Fake Copyright Strike

According to the Head of Digital Department at WCB Wasafi, Kim Kayndo who spoke to Sky Walker, they are in talks with the YouTube management to ensure the #Cheche video is reinstated back on YouTube.

He added that the copyright strike issued against the Cheche video is fake, and therefore it will be easy for them to get the video back on YouTube.

“Niko naishugulikia muda huu, maana hiyo ni fake strike, ambapo unapata kuna mtu tu anaissue a fake strike copyright strike. Inavyokuwa YouTube wanamsikiliza huyo mdai and in the meantime wanaizui video, so wakisikiliza upande wa pili ndo wanatoa maamuzi. But is a fake copyright strike ambayo nashughulikia na muda sio mrefu video itarudi tu…ingekuwa ni legit ungeona labda a certain Copyright society …lakini ukiona ni Tony Anthiny kwa hiivyo ni mtu tu kamua kuipiga strike system,” explained Kim Kayndo.

Cheche Video Pulled down from YouTube

Copy and Paste

The song in question was trending at No. 1 both in Kenya and Tanzania, and had garnered over 2.5 million views within 5 days of being released.

Away from the copyright strike, the Cheche video has been rocked with lots of controversy; from allegations of stealing Tanasha Donna’s lyrics and style to copy pasting the video concept from Beyoncé’s Naught Girl.