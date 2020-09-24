WCB singer Zuchu has finally addressed the widely spread allegations of copy pasting Kenyan singer, Tanasha Donna’s lyrics in her new song Cheche featuring Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking during a recent interview with Creez Favors, the singer said that she got to learn of the claims, after a reporter who had gone to interview her mentioned it.

“I didn’t know kulikuwa na hizo claims I was very busy. Ilivyotoka Cheche ilitoka audio kwanza before video kwa hiyo nilikuwa sijui mpaka kipindi kile tunashoot nilikuwa sijui. Siku hiyo napost video, kama kesho yake alikuja dada kunihoji wa Mwanchi nadhani akaniambia umemuibia Tanasha nyimbo, and I was like nimemuibia nyimbo gani? It’s almost impossible kwa sababu nyimbo nimeiandika akawa anatafuta simu anisikilizishe lakini hakuwai kwa sababu muda wake ulikuwa umeisha… Nikasikiliza huwa wimbo nikawa sioni similarities…” said Zuchu.

Singer Zuchu

She went on to state that when she was first given the beat that has a Hispanic music vibe, the words she is accused of copying are the first words she sang on the beat.

Zuchu insisted that she wrote the song herself, adding that she will not fight the claims but will leave it to God. She noted that there are many people who have laid claim to the song that has since been pulled down from YouTube, and she has no other explanation to give.

“I didn’t copy na I don’t know her manager sijawai kumuona lakini nikasema tu labda tu nimuachie Mungu labda nyimbo ni nzuri tu. Lakini sasa hivi we have something to complain about sababu watu wananijua na labda nyimbo inafanya vizuri. Kwenye hili nimeamua kumuachia mwenyezi mungu kwa sababu kila tukiamka kuna mtu mpya anasema kaibiwa Cheche… sina explanation nyingine kwa sababu nimeandika from scratch na kuna siku ambazo nilikuwa naenda kwa Mocco nakosa cha kuandika… kila kitu mnachosikia nimeimba nimekiandika mimi mwenyewe kwa mkono wangu,” added Zuchu.

Zuchu with her boss Diamond Platnumz

The Wana singer also mentioned that during the time she has been at WCB, before Tanasha Donna parted ways with Diamond, she was among the people who always encouraged her to keep going, and her talent would one day pay off, but now, she does not understand how Ms Donna can accuse her of copying, when the two songs are totally different.

Tanasha Donna

After Cheche was released, Tanasha Donna put up a short video jamming to her song Rider Ft Khaligraph Jones, sending out a message (Indirectly) that someone had stolen her lyrics. The video sparked wild reactions as fans were quick to notice the similarity in the Spanish words used in Tanasha Donna’s song and the intro in Zuchu’s song that she has featured Chibu Dangote.

Tanasha Donna,

The lyrics in question

“Yo te quiero tanteee , for your love asante” sings Tanasha in her song rider. On the other hand, Zuchu sings; “Te amo Te amo, Le te quiero, te quiero, Yaliyomo yamo. Hujazoa penzi kwa beru”.

The phrase “te quiero” that means “I love you or I want you” in Spanish.

