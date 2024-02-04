The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 essential tips for handling LPG gas at home

Amos Robi

Gas cylinders are widely used in households however, it is vital to approach their handling with care to avoid potential dangers.

Gas cylinders
Gas cylinders

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is a commonly used fuel for cooking and heating in many households.

While LPG is convenient and efficient, it's important to prioritize safety when handling it at home. Here are ten essential safety tips to keep in mind:

Ensure that your kitchen or storage area has adequate ventilation to prevent the buildup of LPG fumes, which can be hazardous if inhaled in high concentrations. Open windows and doors to allow fresh air to circulate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regularly inspect your LPG cylinder, hoses, and connections for any signs of damage, corrosion, or leaks.

If you notice any issues, such as cracks or hissing sounds, immediately turn off the gas supply and seek professional assistance.

Never smoke near LPG cylinders or appliances, as LPG is highly flammable and can ignite easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smoking in close proximity to LPG poses a serious fire hazard and should be strictly avoided.

A photo of a gas cylinder
A photo of a gas cylinder A photo of a gas cylinder Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 common mistakes that can be dangerous while handling gas cylinders at home

Ensure that LPG cylinders are stored in an upright position and secured in a well-ventilated area away from sources of heat, ignition, and direct sunlight. Use a sturdy cylinder stand or bracket to prevent tipping or falling.

ADVERTISEMENT

To check for gas leaks, mix dishwashing liquid with water and apply it to the connections and hoses of the LPG system.

If bubbles form, it indicates a leak. In case of a leak, turn off the gas supply immediately and seek professional help.

Always turn off the main gas valve on the cylinder when LPG appliances are not in use, especially before going to bed or leaving the house. This helps prevent gas leaks and reduces the risk of accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Educate children and pets about the dangers of LPG and keep them away from the kitchen or storage area when LPG appliances are in use. Install childproof locks on cabinet doors to prevent access to LPG cylinders.

A cooker using LPG gas
A cooker using LPG gas A cooker using LPG gas Pulse Live Kenya

Keep flammable materials such as paper towels, curtains, and cooking oils away from LPG appliances and cylinders to reduce the risk of fire. Store them in a separate area to minimize the chance of ignition.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 essential tips for handling LPG gas at home

10 essential tips for handling LPG gas at home

Myth or truth: Do spectacles give you small eyes?

Myth or truth: Do spectacles give you small eyes?

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your work easier

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your work easier

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

How media personalities maintain glow & glamour without breaking the bank

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Does size matter? The truth about size and sexual satisfaction

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

Boy or girl? Why a man determines the gender of a baby

7 signs your girlfriend might be cheating with her co-worker

7 signs your girlfriend might be cheating with her co-worker

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The 8 Best Mattresses for Every Type of Sleeper

The 8 Best Mattresses to Help You Sleep Better

Embrace these healthy habits to support your liver [Bristol Live]

7 healthy habits to support your liver

11 reasons to have a couple's bath before bedtime romance

11 crucial reasons you should bathe before making love

Cozy couple [Image Credit: RDNE Stock Project]

6 hormones that dictate who you choose in romantic relationships