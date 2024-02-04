10 essential tips for handling LPG gas at home

While LPG is convenient and efficient, it's important to prioritize safety when handling it at home. Here are ten essential safety tips to keep in mind:

Proper ventilation

Ensure that your kitchen or storage area has adequate ventilation to prevent the buildup of LPG fumes, which can be hazardous if inhaled in high concentrations. Open windows and doors to allow fresh air to circulate.

Regular inspections

Regularly inspect your LPG cylinder, hoses, and connections for any signs of damage, corrosion, or leaks.

If you notice any issues, such as cracks or hissing sounds, immediately turn off the gas supply and seek professional assistance.

No smoking

Never smoke near LPG cylinders or appliances, as LPG is highly flammable and can ignite easily.

Smoking in close proximity to LPG poses a serious fire hazard and should be strictly avoided.

A photo of a gas cylinder Pulse Live Kenya

Secure cylinder placement

Ensure that LPG cylinders are stored in an upright position and secured in a well-ventilated area away from sources of heat, ignition, and direct sunlight. Use a sturdy cylinder stand or bracket to prevent tipping or falling.

Use soapy water test

To check for gas leaks, mix dishwashing liquid with water and apply it to the connections and hoses of the LPG system.

If bubbles form, it indicates a leak. In case of a leak, turn off the gas supply immediately and seek professional help.

Turn off gas when not in use

Always turn off the main gas valve on the cylinder when LPG appliances are not in use, especially before going to bed or leaving the house. This helps prevent gas leaks and reduces the risk of accidents.

Keep children and pets away

Educate children and pets about the dangers of LPG and keep them away from the kitchen or storage area when LPG appliances are in use. Install childproof locks on cabinet doors to prevent access to LPG cylinders.

A cooker using LPG gas Pulse Live Kenya

Avoiding having flammable materials or clothes