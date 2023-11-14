The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 cold signs your Nairobi landlord wants you to vacate their house

Amos Robi

From unrealistic rent increments to enforcing stricter rules, this indicators could show that your landlord wants you out of their house

A block of apartments
A block of apartments

Renting a house in Nairobi comes with its own set of challenges, and one of the trickiest situations to navigate is understanding the subtle signals from your landlord or landlady that they might be considering a change in tenants.

While not all signs are conclusive, being aware of potential indicators can help you prepare for any housing transitions that might be on the horizon.

Here are some signs that your landlord/landlady might be hinting at the need for you to find alternative accommodation:

Unresponsiveness to your requests for necessary repairs or maintenance issues may signal a lack of interest in investing further in the property.

It could be your leaking roof, broken sink or even an electrical repair that is causing you not to live with comfort in your house.

If your landlord or landlady neglects the upkeep, it could be a sign that they are not planning on retaining you as a tenant.

If you are the first suspect in every wrongdoing within the building be it littering, theft or vandalism then the property owner wants you out.

The accusations may be for you or towards your family or anyone that you live with.

If you have children some property owners get at you by mistreating your children maybe by shouting at them or even accusing them of littering or even making noise in the building.

Child being scolded
Child being scolded Child being scolded Pulse Live Kenya

If your landlord or landlady starts discussing the current rental market or property values, it could be a way of gauging your reaction to potential changes.

This might be a precursor to a rent increase or an indication that she's exploring other rental possibilities.

If your landlord or landlady casually discusses plans for property upgrades or renovations, it might be an indirect way of preparing for a change in tenants.

They may be envisioning improvements to attract new renters or increase the property's value.

If your landlord or landlady suddenly becomes more stringent with rules or starts enforcing policies that were previously overlooked, it could be a way of creating an environment that is less accommodating, subtly encouraging tenants to seek housing elsewhere.

It could be locking the gate earlier than previous times or the are consequences in rent payment, then it's time you moved.

A sudden decline in communication or responsiveness from your landlord or landlady could signal a change in their attitude.

If they become less approachable or are slow to respond to your inquiries, it might be worth considering if there's an underlying reason for this shift.

A block of apartments
A block of apartments

If your landlady or landlord is overreacting to petty issues such as minor property damages caused by children when playing then you should consider getting another house.

This is one of the signs that they want you out for their own reasons.

Sometimes your house could have issues for example leakages and there is a vacant house that you could switch to but your landlord or landlady denies it, then you could be getting signs to find another home.

If your landlord or landlady starts conducting more frequent property inspections without clear reasons, it might be a sign that she's keeping a close eye on the state of the apartment.

This could be an indication that she is contemplating changes or has concerns about the condition of the property.

