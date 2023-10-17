Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

As you navigate this process, it's essential to be vigilant and mindful of several key factors that can significantly impact your living experience.

From potential cons to crucial amenities, here are some vital aspects to keep in mind before sealing the deal on your dream home.

1. Water availability

Water is a fundamental necessity, and understanding the reliability of the water supply in the prospective area is paramount.

Inquire about the water supply system, whether it's connected to the city's main supply or reliant on alternative sources.

Assess the frequency and duration of water shortages, especially during dry seasons, to ensure a seamless daily living experience.

2. Understand tenant-landlord agreements

Before committing to a tenancy, thoroughly review and understand the tenant-landlord agreements.

Scrutinize the terms and conditions, including clauses related to rent increments, maintenance responsibilities, and lease renewal procedures.

Seek legal advice if necessary to avoid any future disputes or misunderstandings.

3. Garbage disposal system

The proper management of waste is crucial for maintaining a hygienic and healthy living environment.

Inquire about the garbage disposal system in the area, whether there are designated collection points or scheduled waste management services.

Ensure that the locality adheres to proper waste disposal practices to prevent sanitation issues and health hazards.

4. Proximity to essential amenities such as markets

Consider the accessibility and proximity of crucial amenities such as schools, places of worship, recreational parks, and local markets.

A simple mama mboga could be the decider for whether you will rent an apartment or not.

Evaluate the convenience of reaching these facilities, particularly if you have children or depend on nearby services for your daily needs.

The availability of public transportation and its proximity can significantly impact your mobility and accessibility.

5. All-weather roads and accessibility during rains

Nairobi's unpredictable weather patterns can pose challenges for residents, especially concerning accessibility during heavy rainfall.

Assess the condition of the roads leading to the property, particularly their resilience during the rainy season.

Adequate infrastructure and well-maintained roads ensure smooth commuting and minimize potential inconveniences during adverse weather conditions.

6. Security measures

Prioritize your safety and that of your belongings by assessing the security measures in the neighbourhood.

Evaluate the effectiveness of the main gate locking systems, the presence of security guards, and the availability of street lighting in the vicinity.

Confirm whether ride-sharing services, like Uber, readily operate in the area, as their hesitance could indicate safety concerns.

7. Shared bathroom facilities

Inquire about the bathroom arrangements, especially in cases where multiple tenants share common restroom facilities.

Evaluate the hygiene standards and the frequency of maintenance to ensure a comfortable and sanitary living environment.

Address any concerns regarding the cleanliness and accessibility of shared bathroom facilities to avoid potential conflicts with other tenants.

8. Frequency of blackouts

The reliability of the electricity supply is critical for daily activities and overall convenience.

Inquire about the frequency of power outages in the area, the duration of such disruptions, and the availability of backup power solutions, if any.

Understanding the stability of the electricity grid can help you prepare adequately for any potential inconveniences and plan for alternative energy sources, if necessary.

9. Balconies and rooftops

Balconies and rooftops are crucial for hanging clothes and even basking. These sometimes offer a place to relax and unwind if staying indoors overwhelms you.

Balconies are also good as they act as extra space for extra things you may have.

10. Proper real estate agents

One of the foremost concerns is the prevalence of con artists masquerading as legitimate real estate agents.

Vigilance is crucial in verifying the authenticity of the individuals you engage with during the house-hunting process to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.