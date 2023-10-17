The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mama mboga, balconies & 8 more amenities you must check while house-hunting in Nairobi

Amos Robi

By considering these essential factors, you can make informed decisions and secure a living space that aligns with your lifestyle and requirements.

A block of apartments
A block of apartments

House hunting in Nairobi can be an exhilarating yet daunting task, considering the city's dynamic real estate landscape and diverse housing options.

As you navigate this process, it's essential to be vigilant and mindful of several key factors that can significantly impact your living experience.

From potential cons to crucial amenities, here are some vital aspects to keep in mind before sealing the deal on your dream home.

Water is a fundamental necessity, and understanding the reliability of the water supply in the prospective area is paramount.

Inquire about the water supply system, whether it's connected to the city's main supply or reliant on alternative sources.

Assess the frequency and duration of water shortages, especially during dry seasons, to ensure a seamless daily living experience.

Water running from a tap
Water running from a tap Pulse Live Kenya
READ: US-based nurse shares the story behind her viral Zimmerman penthouse

Before committing to a tenancy, thoroughly review and understand the tenant-landlord agreements.

Scrutinize the terms and conditions, including clauses related to rent increments, maintenance responsibilities, and lease renewal procedures.

Seek legal advice if necessary to avoid any future disputes or misunderstandings.

The proper management of waste is crucial for maintaining a hygienic and healthy living environment.

Inquire about the garbage disposal system in the area, whether there are designated collection points or scheduled waste management services.

Ensure that the locality adheres to proper waste disposal practices to prevent sanitation issues and health hazards.

Man throwing left over food to a dustbin
Man throwing left over food to a dustbin
READ: 10 key factors to have in mind before choosing the colour to paint your house

Consider the accessibility and proximity of crucial amenities such as schools, places of worship, recreational parks, and local markets.

A simple mama mboga could be the decider for whether you will rent an apartment or not.

Evaluate the convenience of reaching these facilities, particularly if you have children or depend on nearby services for your daily needs.

The availability of public transportation and its proximity can significantly impact your mobility and accessibility.

Nairobi's unpredictable weather patterns can pose challenges for residents, especially concerning accessibility during heavy rainfall.

Assess the condition of the roads leading to the property, particularly their resilience during the rainy season.

Adequate infrastructure and well-maintained roads ensure smooth commuting and minimize potential inconveniences during adverse weather conditions.

Prioritize your safety and that of your belongings by assessing the security measures in the neighbourhood.

Evaluate the effectiveness of the main gate locking systems, the presence of security guards, and the availability of street lighting in the vicinity.

Confirm whether ride-sharing services, like Uber, readily operate in the area, as their hesitance could indicate safety concerns.

Inquire about the bathroom arrangements, especially in cases where multiple tenants share common restroom facilities.

Washrooms
Washrooms Read more: I visited Japan and fell in love with the country's bathrooms Business Insider USA

READ: 'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

Evaluate the hygiene standards and the frequency of maintenance to ensure a comfortable and sanitary living environment.

Address any concerns regarding the cleanliness and accessibility of shared bathroom facilities to avoid potential conflicts with other tenants.

The reliability of the electricity supply is critical for daily activities and overall convenience.

Inquire about the frequency of power outages in the area, the duration of such disruptions, and the availability of backup power solutions, if any.

Understanding the stability of the electricity grid can help you prepare adequately for any potential inconveniences and plan for alternative energy sources, if necessary.

Balconies and rooftops are crucial for hanging clothes and even basking. These sometimes offer a place to relax and unwind if staying indoors overwhelms you.

Balconies are also good as they act as extra space for extra things you may have.

One of the foremost concerns is the prevalence of con artists masquerading as legitimate real estate agents.

Vigilance is crucial in verifying the authenticity of the individuals you engage with during the house-hunting process to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

Always request valid identification and check their credentials before entering into any agreements.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

