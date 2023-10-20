Weather seemed to be the primary consideration for guests who attended the national Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on Friday.
Mashujaa Day fashion: Politicians opt for Kitenge & business suits at Kericho Green [Photos]
While many guests at the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Friday preferred formal wear, some went out of their way for colourful Kitenge ensembles.
With many anticipating rain, guests were careful to pick outfits that would keep them cozy and practical shoes for the muddy grounds.
Most men picked the business suit and tie look for the day with few making much effort to have any ceremonial attire at the event.
Women dignitaries showcased rich Kitenge designs with their long gowns led by the main guests - First Lady Rachel Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.
The First Lady opted for a multicoloured blouse and long skirt ensemble with pink sleeves.
Pastor Dorcas donned a dark purple free lace and cotton outfit.
Here are more photos of guests at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke