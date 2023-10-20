Mashujaa Day fashion: Politicians opt for Kitenge & business suits at Kericho Green [Photos]

With many anticipating rain, guests were careful to pick outfits that would keep them cozy and practical shoes for the muddy grounds.

Most men picked the business suit and tie look for the day with few making much effort to have any ceremonial attire at the event.

President William Ruto at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on Friday October 20 Pulse Live Kenya

Women dignitaries showcased rich Kitenge designs with their long gowns led by the main guests - First Lady Rachel Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

The First Lady opted for a multicoloured blouse and long skirt ensemble with pink sleeves.

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto received by DP Rigathi Gachagua ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Dorcas donned a dark purple free lace and cotton outfit.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium Pulse Live Kenya

Here are more photos of guests at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira] Pulse Live Kenya

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Environment CS Roselinda Soipan (in red) and Labour CS Florence Bore arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira] Pulse Live Kenya

EAC CS Peninah Malonza (in white), Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Kiiru and Tourism CS Alfred Mutua arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira] Pulse Live Kenya

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya