Mashujaa Day fashion: Politicians opt for Kitenge & business suits at Kericho Green [Photos]

Miriam Mwende

While many guests at the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Friday preferred formal wear, some went out of their way for colourful Kitenge ensembles.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, Labour CS Florence Bore, Environment CS Roselinda Soipan and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 for Mashujaa Day celebrations
Chief Justice Martha Koome, Labour CS Florence Bore, Environment CS Roselinda Soipan and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 for Mashujaa Day celebrations

Weather seemed to be the primary consideration for guests who attended the national Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on Friday.

With many anticipating rain, guests were careful to pick outfits that would keep them cozy and practical shoes for the muddy grounds.

Most men picked the business suit and tie look for the day with few making much effort to have any ceremonial attire at the event.

President William Ruto at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on Friday October 20
President William Ruto at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on Friday October 20
Women dignitaries showcased rich Kitenge designs with their long gowns led by the main guests - First Lady Rachel Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

The First Lady opted for a multicoloured blouse and long skirt ensemble with pink sleeves.

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
First Lady Rachel Ruto arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto received by DP Rigathi Gachagua ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto received by DP Rigathi Gachagua ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023

Pastor Dorcas donned a dark purple free lace and cotton outfit.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium

Here are more photos of guests at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira]
Chief Justice Martha Koome arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira]
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha at the 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
Environment CS Roselinda Soipan (in red) and Labour CS Florence Bore arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira]
Environment CS Roselinda Soipan (in red) and Labour CS Florence Bore arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira]
EAC CS Peninah Malonza (in white), Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Kiiru and Tourism CS Alfred Mutua arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira]
EAC CS Peninah Malonza (in white), Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Kiiru and Tourism CS Alfred Mutua arrive for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023 [Image: Selestus Mayira]
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba arrives for 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, flanked by CS Aisha Jumwa as they leave 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, flanked by CS Aisha Jumwa as they leave 2023 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Kericho Green Stadium on October 20, 2023
