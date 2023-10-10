The day Pastor Dorcas Rigathi shed tears in front of Ruto in Karen

Ngunjiri claimed that Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, was moved to tears as she implored President Ruto to select her husband as his running mate.

This video, shared on Ngunjiri's social media platforms, sheds light on the intense discussions that unfolded in a gathering attended by a select few, including Ngunjiri, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, and the Deputy President himself.

During this meeting, the quartet passionately advocated for Gachagua's candidacy, arguing that he was the most fitting choice given the prevailing political dynamics in the Mt Kenya region.

Their efforts aimed to consolidate the Mt Kenya vote behind Gachagua, who faced formidable competition from Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, a favoured candidate among Kenya Kwanza insiders.

Ngunjiri's account portrays a unique blend of political maneuvering and raw emotion, illustrating the high-stakes nature of the 2022 elections and the lengths to which individuals were willing to go to secure their preferred outcomes.

DP Gachagua addresses reports of fallout with Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed reports of a fallout with his boss President William Ruto.

Gachagua sought to clear the air after his boss appeared to rebuke him over the infamous “shareholder” remarks that have seen the duo read from different scripts sparking claims that all is not well.

The DP sought to clear the air at a church service in Nandi County, dismissing the reports and insisting that the country is in capable hands and all is well between him and his boss.

“Our government led by William Ruto is steady and very stable, there is no problem and there will be none.

“The President and I are not foolish, we are great friends and even if you hear us talking differently, it is still the same thing,” Gachagua explained.