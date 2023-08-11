The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 steps to manage life stress in a healthy way

Anne Wangechi and Mindful Kenya

No human is immune to stress. At some point, even the happiest-looking person gets stressed.

Woman in black v-neck t-shirt covering her ears [Photo: Ketut Subiyanto]
Woman in black v-neck t-shirt covering her ears [Photo: Ketut Subiyanto]

Whether you just lost a loved one, shut your business or went through a terrible break-up, stress is normal. However, how you deal with stress is what matters most.

Stress affects your mental, physical and sometimes even your spiritual well-being. Needless to mention that it also impacts your social life. If not addressed, stress has been found to result in health conditions such as heart disease, obesity, hypertension and poor vision.

Whenever you feel stressed, Dennis Mwangi, a mental health expert at Mindful Kenya recommends several ways of managing stress.

Let’s jump right into it, shall we?

ADVERTISEMENT
Sad woman in black shirt lying on pillow on a sofa [Photo: RDNE Stock Project]
Sad woman in black shirt lying on pillow on a sofa [Photo: RDNE Stock Project] Sad woman in black shirt lying on pillow on a sofa [Photo: RDNE Stock Project] Pulse Live Kenya

First of all, remember that it's okay to feel stressed. Everybody experiences stress at some point, and it's a normal reaction to difficult situations. It's your body's way of saying, "Hey, things are a bit tough right now."

Try to figure out the specific situation or event causing your stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is it schoolwork? The workload at your job? Family pressure? Once you've identified these factors, you can work on ways to address them.

READ: Gaps in mental health support for police, medics working in Kenya

Take a walk, or maybe just spend some time relaxing around green areas, such as parks. Nature has a calming effect on our minds.

The beach helps you reconnect with nature
The beach helps you reconnect with nature Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A break can also involve listening to your favourite music or engaging in activities that make you feel refreshed, like reading a book or dancing to a catchy tune.

Regular exercise can boost your mood and act as a natural stress reliever. Whether it's a football game with friends or a run around your neighbourhood, keep your body active.

And don't forget to fuel your body with healthy foods. Diets rich in Omega-3 such as fish, chia seeds, algae and fermented foods like yoghurt have been found to help with stress reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk to someone you trust about your feelings, whether it's a close friend, family member, or . You're not alone in this. Remember, a problem shared is a problem half solved.

Couple relaxing at home [Pinterest]
Couple relaxing at home [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This is a method where you focus on being intensely aware of what you're sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Meditating and breathing exercises can help relieve stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your stress feels overwhelming, there's no shame in seeking help from a counsellor or psychologist. Most institutions like schools offer free counselling services to students.

A young man during a counselling session with a professional
A young man during a counselling session with a professional "A lot of therapists have way too many clients," said Chong. "They're trying to do everything for everyone at the same time."One of her clients, for example, told her his therapist forgot everything he'd said in previous sessions, so he'd have to remind them of the work they'd done every week.In this case, it's unlikely the client will feel like therapy is working for them, and they'll probably think their therapist doesn't really care.If you find you're often repeating yourself in sessions, and your therapist isn't taking in what you say, it's a big sign you should look for someone new. Business Insider USA

Remember, it's okay to feel stressed. Understanding that everyone goes through periods of stress is the first step. Identifying the source, taking care of your health, seeking support, and practising mindfulness can manage and reduce your stress levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAKE THE QUIZ: How well do you handle stress on a scale of 1-10?

Finally and most importantly, never forget there are people out there who care about you and want to help. You're not alone.

Editor's Note: If you or someone you love needs professional mental healthcare, dial *702*30# and follow the prompts, or download the Mindful Kenya app. To encourage free & open interaction with their specialists the organisation guarantees anonymity when you seek its services.

Recommended articles

Anne Wangechi Anne Wangechi Anne Wangechi is a freelance content specialist based in Nairobi, with years of writing experience, including a considerable time working for Pulse Live Kenya. She finds joy in creating impactful content. Mindful Kenya Mindful Kenya Mindful Kenya is a service that makes mental health care accessible to families, couples, adults, teens, and children as young as 2 years old.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

7 steps to manage life stress in a healthy way

7 steps to manage life stress in a healthy way

10 of the world's most empty countries with only a few people living in them

10 of the world's most empty countries with only a few people living in them

4 helpful ways to handle forgetfulness

4 helpful ways to handle forgetfulness

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Vagina hygiene you must teach your teenage girl!

Here are common things people rarely dream about

Here are common things people rarely dream about

KWS introduces free park access for chosen few

KWS introduces free park access for chosen few

3 Kenyan boss ladies with their own designer fragrance brands

3 Kenyan boss ladies with their own designer fragrance brands

DIY: How to make gluten-free pancakes

DIY: How to make gluten-free pancakes

3 reasons why you should learn how to swim

3 reasons why you should learn how to swim

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young mothers are encouraged to feed their babies exclusively in the first six months [American Academy of Pediatrics]

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

A file image of yoni pearls

Pharmacy and Poisons Board issues warning on yoni pearls craze

Some fruits may inadvertently impede your weight loss progress [MedicalNewsToday]

These 5 fruits can stop you from losing weight

How tight are your clothes Listen to these signs from your body/COURTESY

How tight are your clothes? Listen to these signs from your body