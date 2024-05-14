Exercise is a crucial component of a healthy pregnancy, offering numerous benefits such as improved mood, better sleep, reduced discomfort, and potentially easier labour.
5 pregnancy workouts to avoid for a safe delivery
Staying active during pregnancy can have numerous benefits however, not all exercises are suitable for expectant mothers
Staying active can help manage weight, reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, and promote overall well-being.
However, not all exercises are suitable for pregnant women. Understanding which exercises to avoid is key to maintaining a safe and effective fitness routine.
Here are five gym exercises you should steer clear of during pregnancy.
1. Injuries from high-impact aerobics
High-impact aerobic exercises involve intense movements and jumping, which can increase the risk of joint injury and falls. During pregnancy, your ligaments become more relaxed, making you more prone to injuries.
Alternatively, opt for low-impact aerobics or prenatal dance classes that are designed to be gentle on your joints and safer for your pregnancy.
2. Back strain from heavy weightlifting
Lifting heavy weights can strain your back and abdominal muscles, which are already under stress due to the growing baby. There is also a risk of breath-holding (Valsalva manoeuvre), which can reduce blood flow to the uterus.
Instead, use lighter weights with higher repetitions or switch to resistance bands, which offer a safer way to maintain muscle tone without excessive strain.
4. Trauma from Contact sports
Sports such as basketball, soccer, and martial arts involve physical contact and a higher risk of falls and abdominal trauma, which can be dangerous for both you and your baby.
Engage in non-contact sports such as swimming, walking, or stationary cycling, which provide cardiovascular benefits without the risk of impact.
Reduced blood flow from lying on your back
After the first trimester, exercises that require lying flat on your back can cause the weight of the uterus to compress the vena cava, a major vein, potentially reducing blood flow to your heart and your baby.
Modify these exercises by performing them on an incline or switch to side-lying or seated positions. Prenatal yoga and Pilates classes often provide safe modifications.
Dehydration from hot yoga
These exercises are performed in a heated environment, which can lead to overheating and dehydration. Pregnant women are more prone to overheating, which can be harmful to the baby.
Choose regular prenatal yoga or Pilates classes in a comfortably cool environment. These classes offer the same benefits without the risk of overheating.
Exercising during pregnancy is highly beneficial, but it's crucial to avoid activities that could pose risks to you or your baby.
By steering clear of high-impact aerobics, heavy weightlifting, contact sports, exercises lying on your back, and hot yoga or Pilates, you can ensure a safer fitness routine.
Always consult with your healthcare provider before starting any exercise program and listen to your body’s signals.
