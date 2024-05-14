5 pregnancy workouts to avoid for a safe delivery

Staying active can help manage weight, reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, and promote overall well-being.

However, not all exercises are suitable for pregnant women. Understanding which exercises to avoid is key to maintaining a safe and effective fitness routine.

Here are five gym exercises you should steer clear of during pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Injuries from high-impact aerobics

High-impact aerobic exercises involve intense movements and jumping, which can increase the risk of joint injury and falls. During pregnancy, your ligaments become more relaxed, making you more prone to injuries.

Alternatively, opt for low-impact aerobics or prenatal dance classes that are designed to be gentle on your joints and safer for your pregnancy.

2. Back strain from heavy weightlifting

Lifting heavy weights can strain your back and abdominal muscles, which are already under stress due to the growing baby. There is also a risk of breath-holding (Valsalva manoeuvre), which can reduce blood flow to the uterus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, use lighter weights with higher repetitions or switch to resistance bands, which offer a safer way to maintain muscle tone without excessive strain.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Trauma from Contact sports

Sports such as basketball, soccer, and martial arts involve physical contact and a higher risk of falls and abdominal trauma, which can be dangerous for both you and your baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engage in non-contact sports such as swimming, walking, or stationary cycling, which provide cardiovascular benefits without the risk of impact.

Reduced blood flow from lying on your back

After the first trimester, exercises that require lying flat on your back can cause the weight of the uterus to compress the vena cava, a major vein, potentially reducing blood flow to your heart and your baby.

Modify these exercises by performing them on an incline or switch to side-lying or seated positions. Prenatal yoga and Pilates classes often provide safe modifications.

Dehydration from hot yoga

ADVERTISEMENT

These exercises are performed in a heated environment, which can lead to overheating and dehydration. Pregnant women are more prone to overheating, which can be harmful to the baby.

Choose regular prenatal yoga or Pilates classes in a comfortably cool environment. These classes offer the same benefits without the risk of overheating.

Exercising during pregnancy is highly beneficial, but it's crucial to avoid activities that could pose risks to you or your baby.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

By steering clear of high-impact aerobics, heavy weightlifting, contact sports, exercises lying on your back, and hot yoga or Pilates, you can ensure a safer fitness routine.