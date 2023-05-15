Ruto reveals campaign habit that has caused sudden weight loss

During a joint media interview held at State House, President Ruto acknowledged the impact of the intense political campaigns on his eating habits and exercise routine, emphasizing the need for a proper diet plan and regular training to manage the pressures of his demanding role.

President Ruto candidly addressed the concerns about his weight loss, attributing it to the rigorous nature of the 2022 political campaigns. He revealed that the high-stress environment affected his eating plans and left little time for exercise.

However, he assured the public that he has since prioritized his well-being and adopted healthier habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We went into elections and when you have elections you have a lot of pressure and sometimes you take out the pressure on food and you don’t have time to go and exercise. I decided to cut it down because ile kibarua niko nayo si kidogo so you need to be alert," the president said.

President William Ruto during the joint media interview Pulse Live Kenya

The president's weight loss had sparked concerns among Kenyans, who took to social media to speculate about his health.

On different social media platforms, Kenyans began to question the intensity of presidential responsibilities that the head of state had lost a noticeable amount of weight within a short period.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto is among the politicians who have had to re-look at their weights after concerns about their weight emerged.

4 politicians who have had to adjust their weight

Cleophas Malala

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala was forced to shed his weight after he was admitted to the hospital over a condition which was related to his weight.

Cleophas Malala before and after weight loss Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Excess weight was straining his back which forced doctors to put him on a diet. Because of the strained backbone, he was not allowed to exercise, so he was put on a liquid diet that helped him to lose weight uniformly.

Adulswamad Shariff Nassir

The Mombasa Governor is another politician whose body transformation caught the attention of the public.

He said his journey to weight loss started in 2014 when he was unable to skydive while on vacation in Dubai due to being overweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident forced him to head back to the gym and re-adjust his lifestyle.

Pulse Live Kenya

Johnson Sakaja

The Nairobi Governor was forced to cut weight for what he said maintaining proper health. Sakaja adjusted his meal plans and began to hit the gym regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Sakaja before and after weight loss Pulse Live Kenya

Bitange Ndemo

Following his departure from public service, Ndemo undertook a mission to shed weight, which occasionally made him fear the onset of illness. In a previous interview, Ndemo disclosed that he engaged in daily jogging sessions spanning nearly 10 kilometers along the Karura forest trail.