The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Ruto reveals campaign habit that has caused sudden weight loss

Amos Robi

The president's weight loss had caused worry among Kenyans who had began speculating on social media

President Ruto before and after shedding weight
President Ruto before and after shedding weight

Speculations surrounding President William Ruto's significant weight loss have been put to rest as he has reassured Kenyans that he is in good health and has taken proactive steps towards fitness.

During a joint media interview held at State House, President Ruto acknowledged the impact of the intense political campaigns on his eating habits and exercise routine, emphasizing the need for a proper diet plan and regular training to manage the pressures of his demanding role.

President Ruto candidly addressed the concerns about his weight loss, attributing it to the rigorous nature of the 2022 political campaigns. He revealed that the high-stress environment affected his eating plans and left little time for exercise.

However, he assured the public that he has since prioritized his well-being and adopted healthier habits.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We went into elections and when you have elections you have a lot of pressure and sometimes you take out the pressure on food and you don’t have time to go and exercise. I decided to cut it down because ile kibarua niko nayo si kidogo so you need to be alert," the president said.

President William Ruto during the joint media interview
President William Ruto during the joint media interview President William Ruto during the joint media interview Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto defends appointing Gen Ogolla as KDF boss despite Bomas drama

The president's weight loss had sparked concerns among Kenyans, who took to social media to speculate about his health.

On different social media platforms, Kenyans began to question the intensity of presidential responsibilities that the head of state had lost a noticeable amount of weight within a short period.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto is among the politicians who have had to re-look at their weights after concerns about their weight emerged.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala was forced to shed his weight after he was admitted to the hospital over a condition which was related to his weight.

Cleophas Malala before and after weight loss
Cleophas Malala before and after weight loss Cleophas Malala before and after weight loss Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Excess weight was straining his back which forced doctors to put him on a diet. Because of the strained backbone, he was not allowed to exercise, so he was put on a liquid diet that helped him to lose weight uniformly.

The Mombasa Governor is another politician whose body transformation caught the attention of the public.

He said his journey to weight loss started in 2014 when he was unable to skydive while on vacation in Dubai due to being overweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident forced him to head back to the gym and re-adjust his lifestyle.

Mombasa Governor before and after weight loss
Mombasa Governor before and after weight loss Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 Kenyan celebrities who have lost more than 20 Kgs (Photos)

The Nairobi Governor was forced to cut weight for what he said maintaining proper health. Sakaja adjusted his meal plans and began to hit the gym regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Sakaja before and after weight loss
Governor Sakaja before and after weight loss Governor Sakaja before and after weight loss Pulse Live Kenya

Following his departure from public service, Ndemo undertook a mission to shed weight, which occasionally made him fear the onset of illness. In a previous interview, Ndemo disclosed that he engaged in daily jogging sessions spanning nearly 10 kilometers along the Karura forest trail.

Bitande Ndemo before and after weight loss
Bitande Ndemo before and after weight loss Bitande Ndemo before and after weight loss Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto reveals campaign habit that has caused sudden weight loss

Ruto reveals campaign habit that has caused sudden weight loss

The price of truth - Margaret Kimathi's story of reporting in harsh environments

The price of truth - Margaret Kimathi's story of reporting in harsh environments

Lupita Nyong'o teases fans as she unveils stunning new look

Lupita Nyong'o teases fans as she unveils stunning new look

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

3 reasons you shouldn't feel bad about dipping your bread in tea

For men: 6 simple ways to make your wives feel appreciated this Mother's Day

For men: 6 simple ways to make your wives feel appreciated this Mother's Day

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

Finally, we know Rihanna's son's name

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

5 most prominent ancient African kingdoms

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This is how to wear your gym fits outdoors [Instagram]

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

Piercings are a popular form of body art and self-expression, but they also come with the risk of infection if not cared for properly [Credit: Pierced]

5 ways to prevent infection after piercing