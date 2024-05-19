The sports category has moved to a new website.

Common mistakes men make during their partners' pregnancy journey

Amos Robi

Partners' actions during pregnancy can significantly impact women's mental health

Pregnant woman having a quarrel with her husband
Pregnant woman having a quarrel with her husband

Pregnancy is a transformative period in a woman's life, filled with anticipation, excitement, and numerous physical and emotional changes.

However, the actions and behaviours of their partners during this time can significantly impact their mental health.

Understanding these impacts and knowing how to provide better support can create a healthier environment for both the mother and the unborn child.

Emotional neglect can be profoundly damaging during pregnancy. Wives need their husbands to be emotionally available, empathetic, and understanding.

When husbands fail to provide this support, it can lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression.

Pregnant woman sleeping(Getty images)
Pregnant woman sleeping(Getty images)

Adding unnecessary stress or pressure on pregnant wives, whether related to household responsibilities, financial worries, or expectations about motherhood, can exacerbate anxiety and stress levels.

This can negatively affect both the mother and the baby.

Things never to say to a pregnant woman [shuttershock]
Things never to say to a pregnant woman [shuttershock]
Criticising a pregnant wife's appearance, eating habits, or emotional reactions can undermine her self-esteem and mental well-being.

Pregnancy involves significant hormonal changes, and a lack of understanding and empathy can make wives feel unsupported and misunderstood.

Pregnant women often experience fatigue, nausea, and physical discomfort. When husbands fail to recognise or address these physical needs, it can contribute to feelings of frustration and helplessness in their wives.

Pregnant woman [Happy Mom]
Pregnant woman [Happy Mom]
Effective communication is crucial during pregnancy. Husbands who do not actively listen or who dismiss their wives' concerns can create a communication gap, leading to misunderstandings and emotional distress.

Be present and actively listen to your wife's needs and concerns. Show empathy and offer reassurance.

Sometimes, just being there and acknowledging her feelings can make a significant difference.

Help alleviate stress by sharing household chores and responsibilities.

Discuss financial planning and parenting roles to ensure that your wife does not feel overwhelmed by future uncertainties.

Compliment your wife and provide positive feedback. Celebrate the changes her body is going through and remind her of the incredible job she is doing.

Positive reinforcement boosts her self-esteem and mental health.

Pay attention to your wife's physical needs. Offer help with tasks that may be difficult for her, prepare healthy meals, and ensure she gets adequate rest.

Small acts of care can significantly enhance her well-being.

A pregnant woman working out
A pregnant woman working out

Foster open and honest communication. Encourage your wife to express her feelings and thoughts without fear of judgment. Be patient and responsive to her needs and concerns.

Learn about pregnancy and its impact on both physical and mental health. Understanding what your wife is going through can help you provide better support and be more empathetic to her experiences.

Support your wife in seeking professional help if needed. Encourage her to attend prenatal appointments, therapy sessions, or support groups to address any mental health concerns.

By making these positive changes, husbands can play a pivotal role in ensuring their wives' mental health and well-being during pregnancy.

