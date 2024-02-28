Brian Mwenda announces engagement to radio host in sweet message [Photos]

Despite facing charges related to identity theft and fraud, Njagi found a reason to celebrate love, sharing a moving tribute to his fiancée that has captured the hearts of many.

Njagi's post, filled with warmth and adoration, praises his partner's grace, intelligence, and relentless spirit.

"You are graceful, elegant, kind, intelligent, honourable, cultured, and dignified. Your mind is beautiful, your spirit is relentless and undoubtedly one to aspire to," he wrote.

Brian Mwenda Njagi, who is embroiled in legal battle for allegedly impersonating a lawyer, has taken to Instagram to announce his engagement. Pulse Live Kenya

His engagement comes at a challenging time in his life, making the support of his partner all the more significant.

Njagi acknowledged this, expressing gratitude for her unwavering faith and companionship.

"Thank you for walking with me during the most challenging days of my life without judgement," he added.

"Baby in all ways and always. Thank you for making me the happiest woman on earth. Cheers to a new start and undying love and friendship. I love you my fiancé," she responded.

Mwendwa's partner is Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion, a pan-African online radio station.

Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion Pulse Live Kenya

Mwenda's legal troubles began when he was accused of posing as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a case that has drawn the attention of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to reports, Njagi is accused of stealing the identity of a legitimate lawyer with a similar name, Brian Mwenda Ntwiga.

The real Ntwiga, who is indeed an advocate, had not applied for a practising certificate as he was working at the Office of the Attorney General, where such a certificate is not required.

This situation came to light when Ntwiga encountered difficulties accessing his Law Society of Kenya (LSK) portal and found that his email address had been changed.

Njagi has been charged with six counts related to uttering and making a false document, as well as a fraudulent practising certificate.