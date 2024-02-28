The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Brian Mwenda announces engagement to radio host in sweet message [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Brian: Thank you for walking with me during the most challenging days of my life without judgement

Brian Mwenda Njagi during a past photoshoot
Brian Mwenda Njagi during a past photoshoot

Brian Mwenda Njagi, who is embroiled in legal battle for allegedly impersonating a lawyer, has taken to Instagram to announce his engagement.

Despite facing charges related to identity theft and fraud, Njagi found a reason to celebrate love, sharing a moving tribute to his fiancée that has captured the hearts of many.

Njagi's post, filled with warmth and adoration, praises his partner's grace, intelligence, and relentless spirit.

"You are graceful, elegant, kind, intelligent, honourable, cultured, and dignified. Your mind is beautiful, your spirit is relentless and undoubtedly one to aspire to," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Brian Mwenda Njagi, who is embroiled in legal battle for allegedly impersonating a lawyer, has taken to Instagram to announce his engagement.
Brian Mwenda Njagi, who is embroiled in legal battle for allegedly impersonating a lawyer, has taken to Instagram to announce his engagement. Brian Mwenda Njagi, who is embroiled in legal battle for allegedly impersonating a lawyer, has taken to Instagram to announce his engagement. Pulse Live Kenya

His engagement comes at a challenging time in his life, making the support of his partner all the more significant.

Njagi acknowledged this, expressing gratitude for her unwavering faith and companionship.

"Thank you for walking with me during the most challenging days of my life without judgement," he added.

"Baby in all ways and always. Thank you for making me the happiest woman on earth. Cheers to a new start and undying love and friendship. I love you my fiancé," she responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwendwa's partner is Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion, a pan-African online radio station.

Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion
Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion Pulse Live Kenya
Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion
Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion Miss Kenzie, a host at Radio Legion Pulse Live Kenya

Mwenda's legal troubles began when he was accused of posing as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a case that has drawn the attention of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

According to reports, Njagi is accused of stealing the identity of a legitimate lawyer with a similar name, Brian Mwenda Ntwiga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The real Ntwiga, who is indeed an advocate, had not applied for a practising certificate as he was working at the Office of the Attorney General, where such a certificate is not required.

This situation came to light when Ntwiga encountered difficulties accessing his Law Society of Kenya (LSK) portal and found that his email address had been changed.

Njagi has been charged with six counts related to uttering and making a false document, as well as a fraudulent practising certificate.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Brian Mwenda announces engagement to radio host in sweet message [Photos]

Brian Mwenda announces engagement to radio host in sweet message [Photos]

Leap Day tradition allows a woman to propose, here's how a man should respond

Leap Day tradition allows a woman to propose, here's how a man should respond

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

6 amazing uses of Vaseline you should know

Daily or weekly? Does frequency of a woman's sexual activity impact her ability to reach orgasm?

Daily or weekly? Does frequency of a woman's sexual activity impact her ability to reach orgasm?

5 important reasons you should stop inviting pets into your bedroom

5 important reasons you should stop inviting pets into your bedroom

Toxoplasma gondii in pork: What Nairobi residents need to know

Toxoplasma gondii in pork: What Nairobi residents need to know

Little-known women's condition that forced Ciiku wa Soxxy to undergo hair transplant

Little-known women's condition that forced Ciiku wa Soxxy to undergo hair transplant

How to handle your girlfriend's mood swings in 6 steps

How to handle your girlfriend's mood swings in 6 steps

Nyawira Gachugi's top 3 takeaways from her marriage to Moji Short Baba

Nyawira Gachugi's top 3 takeaways from her marriage to Moji Short Baba

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beyonce [ESSENCE MAGAZINE]

Beyoncé has revealed why she decided to launch her new hair line Cécred

Moji Short Baba and his wife Nyawira Gachugi

Nyawira Gachugi's top 3 takeaways from her marriage to Moji Short Baba

Early warning signs of dementia [Health]

Early warning signs of dementia you shouldn't ignore

Beef stew garnished with cilantro [Image Credit: Valeria Boltneva]

5 mistakes that affect how your beef stew turns out [Recipe]