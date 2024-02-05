10 ways a graduate can manage period before employment [Daily/weekly routine]

The period between donning your cap and gown and landing your first job is not just a waiting game; it's a golden opportunity to set the stage for a successful career.

Here, I share casual and engaging tips to help you make the most of this pivotal time, with an emphasis on skill development, networking, personal growth, leveraging online resources, and maintaining a healthy mindset.

Embrace Continuous Learning

Tip: Dive into online courses and workshops that complement your degree. This era’s digital landscape is rich with free or affordable resources on platforms like Coursera, edX, and LinkedIn Learning.

Example: Imagine you're a marketing graduate. Supplementing your degree with a Google Analytics certification can make your resume stand out.

Build Your Network Strategically

Tip: Networking isn’t just about collecting contacts; it’s about cultivating meaningful relationships.

Attend industry meetups, engage in online forums, and don’t shy away from reaching out to professionals for informational interviews.

Example: Joining professional groups on LinkedIn or platforms like Meetup can lead to unexpected opportunities, like a casual coffee chat turning into a job referral.

Gain Practical Experience

Tip: Seek internships, volunteer roles, or even freelance projects related to your field. Practical experience is invaluable and can often be the bridge between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

Example: Volunteering for a non-profit that needs marketing support can provide hands-on experience and a project to showcase in your portfolio.

Craft Your Brand

Tip: Use social media and personal websites to your advantage by showcasing your expertise, projects, and professional interests.

A well-maintained LinkedIn profile or a blog can serve as your digital portfolio. Example: A graphic design graduate might use Instagram to display their artwork, attracting potential employers or clients.

Stay Financially Savvy

Tip: Managing finances post-graduation, especially if unpaid internships are part of your journey, requires savvy planning.

Explore part-time work, freelancing, or budgeting apps to keep your finances in check. Example: Balancing a part-time retail job while seeking positions in your field can provide financial stability without hindering your job search.

Prioritise Mental Health and Well-being

Tip: Job hunting can be stressful. Incorporate activities that promote mental health, like exercise, meditation, or hobbies, into your daily routine.

Example: Starting your day with a short meditation or a walk can help maintain a positive outlook and reduce stress.

Embrace Failure as Learning

Tip: Rejection is part of the process. Each “no” is an opportunity to gather feedback, refine your approach, and understand better what employers are looking for.

Example: After a rejected application, ask for feedback. This insight can be invaluable for future interviews.

Seek Mentorship

Tip: Finding a mentor in your desired field can provide guidance, support, and insider knowledge that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Example: A mentor can help navigate industry-specific challenges, review your resume, and practice interview skills with you.

Stay Informed About Your Industry

Tip: Keeping up with industry trends, news, and technologies ensures you remain relevant and can contribute meaningfully to conversations with professionals.

Example: Regularly reading industry publications or listening to relevant podcasts can provide talking points for networking events and interviews.

Practice Self-Reflection

Tip: Regularly assess your skills, interests, and career goals. Understanding what you truly want can help you make more informed decisions about job opportunities.

Example: Keeping a journal of your job search experiences, feelings, and the skills you want to develop can clarify your career path.

Recommended daily/weekly routine

Morning: Start with a mindfulness exercise or physical activity to set a positive tone for the day.

Mid-Morning: Dedicate time to skill development through online courses or working on personal projects.

Afternoon: Focus on job applications and networking, including reaching out for informational interviews or attending virtual events.

Evening: Engage in a hobby or interest unrelated to your job search to maintain balance and mental health.