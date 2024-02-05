The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 ways a graduate can manage period before employment [Daily/weekly routine]

Lynet Okumu

10 ways a graduate can manage the period before employment

Graduates
Graduates

Navigating the transition from university life to the professional world can be an exhilarating yet daunting journey for many graduates.

The period between donning your cap and gown and landing your first job is not just a waiting game; it's a golden opportunity to set the stage for a successful career.

Here, I share casual and engaging tips to help you make the most of this pivotal time, with an emphasis on skill development, networking, personal growth, leveraging online resources, and maintaining a healthy mindset.

Graduates
Graduates
Tip: Dive into online courses and workshops that complement your degree. This era’s digital landscape is rich with free or affordable resources on platforms like Coursera, edX, and LinkedIn Learning.

Example: Imagine you're a marketing graduate. Supplementing your degree with a Google Analytics certification can make your resume stand out.

Tip: Networking isn’t just about collecting contacts; it’s about cultivating meaningful relationships.

Young people using technology
Young people using technology

Attend industry meetups, engage in online forums, and don’t shy away from reaching out to professionals for informational interviews.

Example: Joining professional groups on LinkedIn or platforms like Meetup can lead to unexpected opportunities, like a casual coffee chat turning into a job referral.

Tip: Seek internships, volunteer roles, or even freelance projects related to your field. Practical experience is invaluable and can often be the bridge between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.

Example: Volunteering for a non-profit that needs marketing support can provide hands-on experience and a project to showcase in your portfolio.

Tip: Use social media and personal websites to your advantage by showcasing your expertise, projects, and professional interests.

A well-maintained LinkedIn profile or a blog can serve as your digital portfolio. Example: A graphic design graduate might use Instagram to display their artwork, attracting potential employers or clients.

Young people having fun and using technology
Young people having fun and using technology
Tip: Managing finances post-graduation, especially if unpaid internships are part of your journey, requires savvy planning.

Explore part-time work, freelancing, or budgeting apps to keep your finances in check. Example: Balancing a part-time retail job while seeking positions in your field can provide financial stability without hindering your job search.

Tip: Job hunting can be stressful. Incorporate activities that promote mental health, like exercise, meditation, or hobbies, into your daily routine.

Example: Starting your day with a short meditation or a walk can help maintain a positive outlook and reduce stress.

Kenya's population is made up of over 9.5 million young people, more than 20 per cent of all Kenyans. (parentsafrica)
Kenya's population is made up of over 9.5 million young people, more than 20 per cent of all Kenyans.

Tip: Rejection is part of the process. Each “no” is an opportunity to gather feedback, refine your approach, and understand better what employers are looking for.

Example: After a rejected application, ask for feedback. This insight can be invaluable for future interviews.

Tip: Finding a mentor in your desired field can provide guidance, support, and insider knowledge that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Example: A mentor can help navigate industry-specific challenges, review your resume, and practice interview skills with you.

Tip: Keeping up with industry trends, news, and technologies ensures you remain relevant and can contribute meaningfully to conversations with professionals.

Example: Regularly reading industry publications or listening to relevant podcasts can provide talking points for networking events and interviews.

What is the mental space young people are at? [pexels]
What is the mental space young people are at?

Tip: Regularly assess your skills, interests, and career goals. Understanding what you truly want can help you make more informed decisions about job opportunities.

Example: Keeping a journal of your job search experiences, feelings, and the skills you want to develop can clarify your career path.

  • Morning: Start with a mindfulness exercise or physical activity to set a positive tone for the day.
  • Mid-Morning: Dedicate time to skill development through online courses or working on personal projects.
  • Afternoon: Focus on job applications and networking, including reaching out for informational interviews or attending virtual events.
  • Evening: Engage in a hobby or interest unrelated to your job search to maintain balance and mental health.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

