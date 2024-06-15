Daniel Koikai’s final moments before death struck on daughter Jahmbi Koikai’s burial day

For a family grieving the loss of a brave daughter who fought endometriosis for years, it was a double tragedy.

Her father was missing in action during the somber burial but no one could imagine that by the end of the day, the family will be planning yet another funeral.

Missing Njambi Koikai’s funeral &discovery of his lifeless body

Reports attributed to a member for the family who spoke on condition of anonymity indicate that Daniel Koikai’s lifeless body was found in his house on Friday morning.

The discovery of his lifeless body came on the same day when he was expected to be among mourners at Lang’ata Cemetery where Njambi Koikai was laid to rest.

Pulse Live Kenya

How Daniel Koikai met his death is a matter under investigation with a section of the press reporting that he may have succumbed to self-inflicted injuries.

Reconnecting with daughter when in high school

His tribute saw him open up on some areas which by his own admission, could have been handled differently and those that he is not proud of.

“Dear Njambi, my daughter, the time has come for me to atone for my acts of omission or commission on your final journey from this world. The large following you were able to martial was a testament to your ability as an influential personality.

“The instances where I failed you in many ways to stand by you as you fought endometriosis, I regret immensely. It is too late for regrets. I can only live with the reality that I failed you when you needed me most, and I’m not proud of my behaviour at all,” he stated during the funeral service at Nairobi Chapel where he also acknowledged his absence from her life as she battled endometriosis.

An past photo of Amb Daniel Koikai (left) Pulse Live Kenya

It was only when Jahmby was in high school that they had the opportunity to reconnect. Ambassador Koikai recounted, “It is only when you got to Form One and I was back in the country that we were able to meet when you came to the office to look for me.”

Daniel Koikai’s reunion with Jahmbi Koikai before death

Daniel Koikai was among those fortunate to be part of those who spent the final minutes with the revered radio host before death snatched her.

A collage of Ambassador Daniel Koikai and his daughter Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Opening up on the experience at her bedside, Daniel recounted the emotional reunion during her funeral service.