Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

Amos Robi

Jahmby will be buried on June 14 at the Lang'ata Cemetry

Mike Sonko at the Jahmby Koikai tribute at Quiver Lounge Thika Road
  • A memorial service named 'Fyah Mummah Reggae Tribute Night' was held for her on June 12 at Quiver Lounge on Thika Road
  • The event saw celebrities and friends paying tribute and celebrating Jahmby's immense contribution to reggae
  • Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko contributed Sh200,000 to support Jahmby's family, and a total of over Sh2 million has been raised for funeral expenses and medical bills

On Wednesday, June 12, Quiver Lounge on Thika Road hosted comedians, musicians, and entertainment industry members who gathered to pay tribute to the late Jahmby Koikai.

The beloved reggae emcee and health advocate passed away on June 3 while undergoing treatment for endometriosis at Nairobi Hospital.

The memorial service, aptly named 'Fyah Mummah Reggae Tribute Night,' saw a host of celebrities, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, comedian Churchill, Maina Kageni, Kriss Darlin, Mbusii, DJ Double Trouble, Hart the Brand, and Ambassador Big Ted, come together to give Jahmby Koikai one last dance.

The event celebrated Jahmby’s immense contribution to reggae and her unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai

READ: Jahmby Koikai's dad talks on her illness & why she'll be buried at Lang'ata Cemetery

Throughout the evening, fans and friends of Jahmby shared heartfelt tributes. Former Governor Mike Sonko, known for his philanthropy, contributed Sh200,000 to support Jahmby's family.

His gesture was part of a larger fundraising effort that has already amassed over Sh2 million to cover the funeral expenses and outstanding medical bills.

Jahmby's memorial service, held on June 11 at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, was attended by prominent figures, including Youth Affairs, Sport, and Creative Economy CS Ababu Namwamba.

Ababu eulogised Jahmby, highlighting her dual legacy as a cherished figure in the entertainment industry and a passionate advocate for human rights.

"Njambi was a beacon of hope and equity, tirelessly advocating for fairness in our society. Her dedication to justice and equity is a passion we shared," said Ababu.

Media personality Jahmby Koikai

READ: Jahmby Koikai's Biography: 15-year media career, managing Sauti Sol & her legacy

The family has also made a pay bill number public, appealing for additional funds to offset Jahmby's medical bills and funeral expenses.

The collective effort underscores the profound impact Jahmby had on her community, inspiring many to come forward and support her family in their time of need.

Jahmby Koikai's legacy extends beyond her contributions to reggae. She was a warrior who fought for justice and equity, leaving behind a lasting impact on all who knew her.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai

READ: Jahmby Koikai's last wish: How Ruto can honour departed warrior's legacy

The 'Fyah Mummah Reggae Tribute Night' was not just a memorial but a celebration of her life, her music, and her unwavering fight for what she believed in.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
