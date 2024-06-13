Sonko's contribution at Jahmby Koikai's Reggae Tribute Night

On Wednesday, June 12, Quiver Lounge on Thika Road hosted comedians, musicians, and entertainment industry members who gathered to pay tribute to the late Jahmby Koikai.

The beloved reggae emcee and health advocate passed away on June 3 while undergoing treatment for endometriosis at Nairobi Hospital.

The memorial service, aptly named 'Fyah Mummah Reggae Tribute Night,' saw a host of celebrities, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, comedian Churchill, Maina Kageni, Kriss Darlin, Mbusii, DJ Double Trouble, Hart the Brand, and Ambassador Big Ted, come together to give Jahmby Koikai one last dance.

The event celebrated Jahmby’s immense contribution to reggae and her unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

Throughout the evening, fans and friends of Jahmby shared heartfelt tributes. Former Governor Mike Sonko, known for his philanthropy, contributed Sh200,000 to support Jahmby's family.

His gesture was part of a larger fundraising effort that has already amassed over Sh2 million to cover the funeral expenses and outstanding medical bills.

Jahmby's memorial service, held on June 11 at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, was attended by prominent figures, including Youth Affairs, Sport, and Creative Economy CS Ababu Namwamba.

Ababu eulogised Jahmby, highlighting her dual legacy as a cherished figure in the entertainment industry and a passionate advocate for human rights.

"Njambi was a beacon of hope and equity, tirelessly advocating for fairness in our society. Her dedication to justice and equity is a passion we shared," said Ababu.

The family has also made a pay bill number public, appealing for additional funds to offset Jahmby's medical bills and funeral expenses.

The collective effort underscores the profound impact Jahmby had on her community, inspiring many to come forward and support her family in their time of need.

Jahmby Koikai's legacy extends beyond her contributions to reggae. She was a warrior who fought for justice and equity, leaving behind a lasting impact on all who knew her.

