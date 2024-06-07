The sports category has moved to a new website.

Burning Spear, Gramps Morgan & D Major's tribute to Jahmby Koikai

Amos Robi

Jahmby Koikai passed away on June 3 at Nairobi Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

The late Jahmby Koikai
The late Jahmby Koikai
  • Beloved emcee and media personality Njambi 'Jahmby' Koikai passed away on June 3
  • Jamaican reggae artists, including Burning Spear and Gramps Morgan, expressed condolences and honoured her legacy
  • Numerous reggae events in Kenya are set to honour Njambi Koikai's life and legacy

The reggae community is mourning the loss of beloved emcee and media personality Njambi 'Jahmby' Koikai, who passed away on June 3 at Nairobi Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

Jamaican reggae artists have not been left behind in expressing their condolences and honouring the legacy of the vibrant Fyah Mama.

Winston Rodney, known to many as Burning Spear, was among the first to send a heartfelt condolence message.

"My sincerest condolence to the family it my sister Fyah Mama Njambi Koikai sleep in peace Queen Rastafari," he expressed.

Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai
Selector Technix and Jahmby Koikai

READ: Jahmby Koikai's last wish: How Ruto can honour departed warrior's legacy

Burning Spear, renowned for his timeless hit 'Identity,' hinted at a potential music tour in Kenya, a country he last visited in 2007.

"Greetings Kenya, are you ready, tell me that you are ready, its been a long time," the 77-year-old artist wrote, hinting at a reconnection with his Kenyan fans.

Gramps Morgan of the famous reggae band Morgan Heritage also took to social media to honour Jahmby Koikai. In a poignant message on his official Twitter account, he celebrated her contributions to reggae music and culture.

"Fly high butterfly, we will not forget 🇰🇪 Thank you for all you did for reggae music, culture, and the beautiful Kenyan people ❤️🙏🏾 Rest in peace Mumma Fyaah," Gramps Morgan wrote, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt by the reggae fraternity.

The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
The late reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
READ: How Kenyans can support Jahmby Kokai's family as they plan her send-off

D Major, another prominent figure in the reggae scene, paid his respects through a social media post.

His tribute was succinct but heartfelt, echoing the sentiments of many fans and fellow musicians who revered Jahmby Koikai for her passionate advocacy and love for reggae music.

Across Kenya, numerous reggae events are set to honour the late Njambi Koikai. Entertainers such as DJ Moh Spice, DJ Double Trouble, and DJ Kriss Darlin are dedicating their sets to celebrating the life and legacy of the influential media personality.

Fellow emcees, including MC Supermarcus, are also paying tribute, ensuring that Jahmby Koikai’s impact on the reggae scene continues to be remembered and celebrated.

Jahmby Koikai's death is a significant loss to the reggae community, not only in Kenya but globally.

Media personality Jahmby Koikai
Media personality Jahmby Koikai

READ: Jahmby Koikai's Biography: 15-year media career, managing Sauti Sol & her legacy

Her dedication to promoting reggae music and culture has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

Meetings for planning for Jahmby's funeral will be held on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8, Monday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 12 at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi.

Follow Pulselive.co.ke for more on the life and times of Jahmbi Koikai

