Burning Spear, Gramps Morgan & D Major's tribute to Jahmby Koikai

The reggae community is mourning the loss of beloved emcee and media personality Njambi 'Jahmby' Koikai, who passed away on June 3 at Nairobi Hospital where she had been receiving treatment.

Jamaican reggae artists have not been left behind in expressing their condolences and honouring the legacy of the vibrant Fyah Mama.

Burning Spear pays his respects

Winston Rodney, known to many as Burning Spear, was among the first to send a heartfelt condolence message.

"My sincerest condolence to the family it my sister Fyah Mama Njambi Koikai sleep in peace Queen Rastafari," he expressed.

Burning Spear, renowned for his timeless hit 'Identity,' hinted at a potential music tour in Kenya, a country he last visited in 2007.

"Greetings Kenya, are you ready, tell me that you are ready, its been a long time," the 77-year-old artist wrote, hinting at a reconnection with his Kenyan fans.

Gramps Morgan's emotional tribute

Gramps Morgan of the famous reggae band Morgan Heritage also took to social media to honour Jahmby Koikai. In a poignant message on his official Twitter account, he celebrated her contributions to reggae music and culture.

"Fly high butterfly, we will not forget 🇰🇪 Thank you for all you did for reggae music, culture, and the beautiful Kenyan people ❤️🙏🏾 Rest in peace Mumma Fyaah," Gramps Morgan wrote, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt by the reggae fraternity.

D Major joins in mourning

D Major, another prominent figure in the reggae scene, paid his respects through a social media post.

His tribute was succinct but heartfelt, echoing the sentiments of many fans and fellow musicians who revered Jahmby Koikai for her passionate advocacy and love for reggae music.

Honouring Njambi Koikai's legacy

Across Kenya, numerous reggae events are set to honour the late Njambi Koikai. Entertainers such as DJ Moh Spice, DJ Double Trouble, and DJ Kriss Darlin are dedicating their sets to celebrating the life and legacy of the influential media personality.

Fellow emcees, including MC Supermarcus, are also paying tribute, ensuring that Jahmby Koikai’s impact on the reggae scene continues to be remembered and celebrated.

Jahmby Koikai's death is a significant loss to the reggae community, not only in Kenya but globally.

Her dedication to promoting reggae music and culture has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.