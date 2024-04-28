DP Gachagua leads dowry negotiations as MP's daughter weds in glamorous event

DP Gachagua shared in an update on his social media accounts, noting that from time to time he performs the duties of an elder in his community and this was one of those occasions.

"As an elder in my community, I am called upon from time to time to perform tasks and duties as per our traditions," Gachagua stated.

Guests at the traditional wedding of Juja MP George Koimburi's daughter, Shiru Koimburi Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he met with the groom set to wed Shiru Koimburi and his delegation from Western Kenya.

"This afternoon was such a day when I joined fellow elders in dowry negotiations as we engaged elders from the Mulembe Nation, who accompanied their son Paul Wetosi.

"Paul is interested in our daughter Shiru, born and raised by Hon. George Koimburi, our MP for Juja Constituency," Added the DP.

The groom and his delegation made their way to Murera Village in Juja where the MP’s family warmly received them with DP Gachagua leading the dowry negotiations.

The negotiations went on smoothly with Shiru’s parents blessing the union and giving their daughter to the groom, paving the way for them to wed.

Last year, DP Gachagua performed a similar role when Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina had their ruracio.

A knowledgeable elder familiar with the culture of his community and a skilled negotiator, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took the role of the lead negotiator Eric visited his fiancée's parent's home in Murang'a days after their engagement.

"Together with my family and friends, we paid the first visit to the parents of Betty N. Maina and the people of Muran'ga kùhanda Ithīgì which means that the girl is officially booked.

"Elders from both sides initiated the process with the first steps being completed yesterday. This will be followed by Rùracio ceremony at a later date," Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi shared on Facebook after the event.

Apart from his role in government, the Deputy President is a senior leader in his community whose guidance and counsel is frequently sought on issues affecting the region.