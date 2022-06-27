RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

It was all glitz and glamour at the party

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

Over the weekend, media personality Betty Kyallo threw an exquisite birthday party for her daughter Ivanna the Entertainer upon turning 8 years old.

Recommended articles

The invite only birthday party was graced by close friends and family members among them; Gloria Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo, their mother Julia Ngii and comedian Chipukeezy.

Moments captured from the birthday party were later shared on social media by Ms Kyallo, who expressed gratitude towards everybody who turned up.

On June, Betty celebrated her daughter with a beautiful message upon turning a year older.

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality gushed over her daughter with a confession that she brings so much joy and happiness into her life.

“My dear daughter Ivanna. Happy 8th birthday. You bring so much joy and happiness to our lives. You are a blessing. You are oh so loved by me, all your family but how wonderful it is you are God's favourite. I love you, sweetheart. You are destined for everything that's great! I'm here to watch you shine every day. You're gonna have the biggest party because you deserve it,” read Betty’s birthday message to daughter Ivanna.

Yallo Leather CEO and Betty’s sister Mercy Kyallo also penned down a birthday message to Ivanna.

“Ivanna my baby ❤️❤️ I’ve literally watched you grow to be the sweetest human being. I love being your aunt, you are such a blessing in our lives. Happy birthday sweet girl,” Mercy Kayllo wrote.

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)
How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Ivanna’s emotional 6th

Ivanna was ill for most of 2019 and when her birthday rolled up in 2020, her parents were grateful to have their daughter well again.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

#BETAwards2022: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Harmonize and Frida Kajala officially engaged

Harmonize and Frida Kajala officially engaged

Nick Ndeda lands new radio job a year after quitting Kiss 100

Nick Ndeda lands new radio job a year after quitting Kiss 100

YouTube announces opportunity for Kenyan creators to get funding

YouTube announces opportunity for Kenyan creators to get funding

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

The bizarre fashion tradition of Lip plating in Africa

Trending

Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna as she turns 8

Betty Kyallo gushes over daughter Ivanna with lovely message as she turns 8

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos)