The invite only birthday party was graced by close friends and family members among them; Gloria Kyallo, Mercy Kyallo, their mother Julia Ngii and comedian Chipukeezy.

Moments captured from the birthday party were later shared on social media by Ms Kyallo, who expressed gratitude towards everybody who turned up.

On June, Betty celebrated her daughter with a beautiful message upon turning a year older.

How Betty Kyallo's daughter Ivanna's birthday party went down (photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The media personality gushed over her daughter with a confession that she brings so much joy and happiness into her life.

“My dear daughter Ivanna. Happy 8th birthday. You bring so much joy and happiness to our lives. You are a blessing. You are oh so loved by me, all your family but how wonderful it is you are God's favourite. I love you, sweetheart. You are destined for everything that's great! I'm here to watch you shine every day. You're gonna have the biggest party because you deserve it,” read Betty’s birthday message to daughter Ivanna.

Yallo Leather CEO and Betty’s sister Mercy Kyallo also penned down a birthday message to Ivanna.

“Ivanna my baby ❤️❤️ I’ve literally watched you grow to be the sweetest human being. I love being your aunt, you are such a blessing in our lives. Happy birthday sweet girl,” Mercy Kayllo wrote.

Photos from Ivanna's 8th Birthday party

