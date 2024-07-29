The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Jackie Matubia shares embarrassing moment her outfit ripped in South Africa [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Jackie Matubia recalls her most embarrassing moment when the outfit she was wearing ripped during the premier of Bridgerton

Jackie Matubia at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa.
Jackie Matubia at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa.

In a recent candid interview, actress Jackie Matubia shared a side-splitting yet mortifying moment that took place at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa.

From Kenya to Tanzania, Nigeria to South Africa, the continent's celebrities gathered to witness the dawn of a new era in the beloved drama.

Known talent on screen, Jackie’s unexpected wardrobe malfunction had her fellow actors sympathising with her.

Recalling the incident, Jackie said, “It just happened the other day. We were in South Africa for the Bridgerton show when the show was ending. So we were leaving the auditorium. Guess who falls? If you guys can remember, I was wearing pants and they ripped apart along my thigh.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Jackie Matubia at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa.
Jackie Matubia at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa. Jackie Matubi at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa. Pulse Live Kenya

The actress found herself in an awkward situation as her pants gave way in the midst of the crowd.

However, what could have been a disastrous moment turned into an example of kindness and camaraderie.

“People are so amazing. Everyone came with their big dresses saying, ‘Oh my God, can we cover you up?’ until we went to the car,” Jackie recounted with a laugh.

The quick response from fellow attendees, who formed a protective circle around her, ensured she made it to her car with her dignity intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the initial embarrassment, Jackie took it all in stride, showing the resilience and good humor that her fans admire.

“I felt so embarrassed, but I was like, okay,” she concluded, demonstrating her ability to handle even the most unexpected situations with grace.

For the event, Jackie Matubia was wearing an eye-catching, high-fashion outfit that blended traditional and modern elements.

The ensemble consisted of a striking blue and red color palette. The top featured a blue bodice with intricate white lace detailing along the neckline and sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shoulders are adorned with dramatic, ruffled red fabric that extended down the arms, creating a bold and regal look.

The bottom half of the outfit included matching red pants that were equally dramatic.

The pants were accented with large, cascading ruffles from the waist, flowing down the sides, giving the appearance of a flowing skirt while maintaining the practicality of pants.

The outfit was completed with high heels, enhancing her statuesque presence. The overall look is both glamorous and theatrical, perfect for a high-profile event or fashion show.

Jackie Matubia at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa.
Jackie Matubia at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

However, a section of Kenyans critised her outfit. Her choice diverged from the traditional ball gown expected at such events, which led to polarised opinions.

Some praised her bold fashion statement, while others criticised the outfit for not aligning with the event's theme.

Critics argued that the combination of trousers and a half skirt did not capture the essence of Regency-era fashion, which typically favors elegance and formality.

In response to the backlash, Matubia defended her stylist and the creative vision behind her outfit on social media, emphasising that it was thoughtfully designed to fit the occasion.

Her stylist, Nelly Mulandi, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the meticulous planning that went into the ensemble

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jackie Matubia shares embarrassing moment her outfit ripped in South Africa [Video]

Jackie Matubia shares embarrassing moment her outfit ripped in South Africa [Video]

Excitement peaks for Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024: Who will wear the crown?

Excitement peaks for Mr and Miss World Kenya 2024: Who will wear the crown?

Military cars that became luxury & status symbols among celebs in Kenya [Photos]

Military cars that became luxury & status symbols among celebs in Kenya [Photos]

Inooro FM @21: DP Gachagua lights up the dance floor & his message to SK Macharia

Inooro FM @21: DP Gachagua lights up the dance floor & his message to SK Macharia

Did you know cold weather can hurt your skin? Here’s a perfect routine to fight back!

Did you know cold weather can hurt your skin? Here’s a perfect routine to fight back!

8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences

8 innovative changes gyms have made for better member experiences

5 important reasons architects install air condition vents on buildings

5 important reasons architects install air condition vents on buildings

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jackie Matubia at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa.

Jackie Matubia shares embarrassing moment her outfit ripped in South Africa [Video]