Jackie Matubia shares embarrassing moment her outfit ripped in South Africa [Video]

From Kenya to Tanzania, Nigeria to South Africa, the continent's celebrities gathered to witness the dawn of a new era in the beloved drama.

Known talent on screen, Jackie’s unexpected wardrobe malfunction had her fellow actors sympathising with her.

Recalling the incident, Jackie said, “It just happened the other day. We were in South Africa for the Bridgerton show when the show was ending. So we were leaving the auditorium. Guess who falls? If you guys can remember, I was wearing pants and they ripped apart along my thigh.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackie Matubi at the African premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 in South Africa. Pulse Live Kenya

The actress found herself in an awkward situation as her pants gave way in the midst of the crowd.

However, what could have been a disastrous moment turned into an example of kindness and camaraderie.

“People are so amazing. Everyone came with their big dresses saying, ‘Oh my God, can we cover you up?’ until we went to the car,” Jackie recounted with a laugh.

The quick response from fellow attendees, who formed a protective circle around her, ensured she made it to her car with her dignity intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the initial embarrassment, Jackie took it all in stride, showing the resilience and good humor that her fans admire.

“I felt so embarrassed, but I was like, okay,” she concluded, demonstrating her ability to handle even the most unexpected situations with grace.

For the event, Jackie Matubia was wearing an eye-catching, high-fashion outfit that blended traditional and modern elements.

The ensemble consisted of a striking blue and red color palette. The top featured a blue bodice with intricate white lace detailing along the neckline and sleeves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shoulders are adorned with dramatic, ruffled red fabric that extended down the arms, creating a bold and regal look.

The bottom half of the outfit included matching red pants that were equally dramatic.

The pants were accented with large, cascading ruffles from the waist, flowing down the sides, giving the appearance of a flowing skirt while maintaining the practicality of pants.

The outfit was completed with high heels, enhancing her statuesque presence. The overall look is both glamorous and theatrical, perfect for a high-profile event or fashion show.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a section of Kenyans critised her outfit. Her choice diverged from the traditional ball gown expected at such events, which led to polarised opinions.

Some praised her bold fashion statement, while others criticised the outfit for not aligning with the event's theme.

Critics argued that the combination of trousers and a half skirt did not capture the essence of Regency-era fashion, which typically favors elegance and formality.

In response to the backlash, Matubia defended her stylist and the creative vision behind her outfit on social media, emphasising that it was thoughtfully designed to fit the occasion.